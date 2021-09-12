CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Marketing Push Pay Off?

By Keith Speights and Brian Orelli, PhD
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
Key Points

  • Some signs indicate that Pfizer could mount a significant marketing campaign for COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty.
  • In the short term, marketing for the vaccine probably isn't needed.
  • Over the longer term, though, Pfizer's strategy could pay off by differentiating its vaccine from those of rivals.

One key difference between a product that has received full U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval versus Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is that it can be marketed in a bigger way. That seems to be Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) plan for Comirnaty now that the COVID-19 vaccine has full FDA approval. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on Sept. 1, 2021, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss whether or not Pfizer's marketing push for the vaccine will pay off.

Keith Speights: There are some signs that Pfizer is preparing to launch a significant advertising campaign for its COVID-19 vaccine, that brand name there is Comirnaty. Brian, what's Pfizer planning here, and do you think this marketing push will pay off?

Brian Orelli: Yeah, so the company has been advertising for sales reps to promote its vaccine, Comirnaty. I think this is probably a long-term strategy here.

Right now, I don't think Pfizer really needs to convince doctors and pharmacies to vaccinate people. But people may be more hesitant to get the annual boosters, especially if the rates go down dramatically in the years to come, so arming doctors with data, that's a lot of what sales reps do in general.

It may be necessary to help the doctors convince their patients to get the booster doses. And then the other important role of sales reps will be to convince doctors and pharmacists to use Comirnaty over Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) or Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) vaccine, and then of course, any other vaccines that get approved in the future.

I think Pfizer's probably ramping up advertising and sales reps so that it's a big sign that there's probably going to be some competition among the different vaccines in terms of trying to get the doctors and the pharmacists to stock one vaccine over another.

Speights: You and I have talked in the past that we really don't even pay attention to what brand of flu vaccine we get, but this could be a very different market, just some unique dynamics at play here. We really could see this becoming more of a slugfest between these vaccine makers over the long run with COVID-19.

Orelli: We've talked about how we don't really think about it, but I wonder if there are some challenges to try to figure out which vaccine that the doctor, or pharmacist goes to stock. Are the sales reps for flu vaccines that are actually helping increase sales because they are getting the doctor or the pharmacist to order their company's vaccine versus some other company's vaccine.

Then we just go in, we don't care which vaccine we get. Maybe more of that, may not see a whole lot of direct-to-consumer advertising, but we may see a lot of sales reps get hired to try to compete against the different COVID-19 vaccines.

Speights: You could be right. Although I will say this is just anecdotal here. Over the last several months, I would hear people say, "Oh, I want to get the Moderna vaccine or I want to get the Pfizer vaccine, or I want to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine." There is some tribalism to some extent with COVID-19 vaccines that you don't see in other vaccine markets.

Orelli: Yeah, definitely. At least right now, we'll have to see moving on, when we're on booster four or five, whether that's actually the case.

Speights: This will be interesting, but it does sound like we're going to start to see some advertising from Pfizer at least.

Orelli: At least I'll just wait and see whether they have direct-to-consumer advertising budget. They're definitely, it seemed to be hiring sales reps to do advertising to doctors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Moderna study: Those vaccinated last year more likely to contract COVID-19

(WJW) – A recent study shows that people who got the Moderna vaccine a year ago are more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who got it more recently. Moderna’s Phase 3 COVE Study compared participants who received the vaccine between July 1, 2021 and August 27, 2021 to participants who got it between July 2020 and October 2020.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
INDUSTRY
techstartups.com

Pfizer says its Covid-19 vaccine efficacy erodes over time; pushes for new booster shots

As you may recall on Monday, a group of leading U.S. and international scientists said Covid booster shots are ‘not appropriate’ or needed at this time. In the study, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal The Lancet, the group concluded that Covid vaccine booster shots are not needed at this time for the general public after reviews of scientific evidence.
INDUSTRY
Axios

Data emerge showing more differences between COVID vaccines

Recent data suggests that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine may maintain a higher effectiveness over time than Pfizer's. Why it matters: The effectiveness gap could always disappear with more data, and both vaccines remain very effective against severe disease. But if the gap does hold up, it raises questions about whether the two vaccines should be treated the same way policy-wise.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC New York

FDA Staff Declines to Take Stance on Pfizer's Covid Vaccine Booster Shots, Citing Lack of Verified Data

The FDA staff declined to take a stance on whether to back booster shots of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, saying U.S. regulators haven't verified all the available data. "Overall, data indicate that currently US-licensed or authorized COVID-19 vaccines still afford protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death in the United States," they wrote in a 23-page document.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kxnet.com

Is Moderna the preferred vaccine now?

(NEXSTAR) – A recent study that found the Moderna vaccine produced twice as many antibodies as Pfizer may be threatening Pfizer’s status as the “hot-person vaccine.” After all, who wouldn’t want all those extra antibodies coursing through their veins?. We asked two doctors whether they would pick Moderna over Pfizer,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketRealist

Will There Be a Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Booster Shot for COVID-19?

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the eyes of the world turned to pharmaceutical companies and scientists who could potentially end the devastation caused by the virus. In the U.S., three vaccines received emergency authorization use approval, including one made by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Article continues below advertisement.
INDUSTRY
