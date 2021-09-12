Stebbings: Faith formation opportunities in Cayuga County
“Our hearts are restless until they rest in you,” St. Augustine famously stated. Often as we journey through life and achieve life’s various milestones, we find that our hearts indeed are restless, still searching for that something or someone that will bring us lasting peace and joy. Only the Lord Jesus offers us peace beyond all understanding in the midst of the storms of life, for he is “the Way, the Truth, and the Life.” The journey of faith is about relationship — coming to know and love the Lord Jesus more and more.auburnpub.com
Comments / 0