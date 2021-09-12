CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Billions of dollars in federal rental aid remains stalled in slow-moving states, localities

By Laura Olson
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BWCtS_0btehkgQ00

WASHINGTON — Make it simpler to apply for rental assistance money. Allow landlords to apply on behalf of unresponsive tenants. And consolidate two overlapping federal programs aimed at getting financial help to struggling renters.

Those were among the proposals that U.S. House members weighed during a hearing Friday on how to better help states and localities that have moved far too slowly in getting federal emergency rental assistance funds to tenants who need that aid.

Of the $46.5 billion approved by Congress to help renters who fell behind on payments amid the pandemic, only $5.1 billion had been distributed by the end of July, according to Treasury data .

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Some states and localities have done better than others, according to housing advocates who testified Friday before the House Financial Services Committee.

As of the end of July, only about 7% of Colorado’s total allotment had been distributed, according to The Colorado Sun .

New Jersey has distributed 61% of the state’s allocation from the first round of congressional rental assistance money.

Virginia, Texas and the District of Columbia all have distributed more than half of those dollars, according to Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

More than a dozen cities and counties have spent more than 80% of their initial allocations, Yentel said. Her written testimony noted that those higher-spending localities include Philadelphia; Leon County, Fla.; and Milwaukee County, Wis.

Guide: What you need to know about evictions in Colorado right now

Struggles in Georgia, Tennessee

But those success stories have been the outliers, she said, adding that 17 states and many localities have spent less than 10% of their allocation, including Georgia and Tennessee.

The reasons for that have varied. Some localities were hamstrung by the need for a state legislature or city council to sign off on a new program, while some received more money than they needed. Others struggled to get landlords or tenants to participate.

And even after federal officials increased flexibility on the required documentation, such as allowing renters to self-attest that they meet eligibility requirements, fewer than 17% of programs allow that easier process.

“Slow-spending (rental assistance) programs tend to do little outreach. They don’t have enough staff to process applications. They have long and complicated applications with overly burdensome documentation requirements,” Yentel said.

She added that if simplified application practices remain optional, “many programs will not adopt them.”

While there’s bipartisan agreement that the rental assistance programs have moved too slowly, Democrats and Republicans disagree over how to get the money moving faster.

Rep. Maxine Waters, the California Democrat who leads the Financial Services panel, has drafted legislation aimed at addressing several of the concerns cited by Yentel, other advocates, and property management firms that also say they want to see the distribution speeded up.

Her proposal would allow landlords to directly apply for back rent after providing notice to their tenants, and permit landlords to apply if a unit is vacant, so long as they did not evict the missing tenant.

It also would make it easier for tenants to show they meet requirements, and would protect localities from liability if applicants are not in fact eligible.

Meanwhile, Republicans have their own proposal, authored by Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.). It would consolidate the initial $25 billion rental assistance program authorized last year with the $21.6 billion program approved in March. Those programs have similar but not identical rules and requirements.

While Waters’ bill would lengthen the period for receiving assistance, McHenry’s legislation would speed up the timeline for spending all of those dollars.

Advocates, landlords weigh in

Margaret Salazar, executive director of the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department, testified Friday that her organization and others are anticipating that they will see even more demand in the months ahead, and that her group supports extending the time period for receiving benefits, as Waters has proposed.

Salazar and her group also support proposals to offer liability protection to agencies distributing the aid: “State and local officials are on the line for meeting this unprecedented emergency, and we’re acting in good faith when we work to balance urgency and accountability,” she told lawmakers.

Speaking on behalf of landlords and property managers in his role leading the National Multifamily Housing Council, David Schwartz said the two bills under consideration “address many of our concerns,” such as streamlining documentation requirements.

He did express opposition to a requirement in the Democratic bill that conditions the rental assistance funds on a commitment that the tenant can remain in their housing for at least the next 120 days. Schwartz said that will amount to another eviction moratorium, and one that could discourage landlords from participating in the program.

“There’s going to be a lot of reluctancy, and I think you’re going to kind of do the opposite of what the bill is intending to do,” he said.

It’s not yet clear if there will be enough support to approve any of the program overhauls when Congress returns later this month.

Congressional Democrats stumbled in an 11th-hour effort in July to extend federal eviction protections. After intense public pressure by some progressive Democrats, the Biden administration announced a ban on evicting renters in counties with high or substantial rates of community COVID-19 transmission.

But that extended ban was challenged by landlords and real estate companies, who argued that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium was an overreach. Six members of the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately agreed , causing an abrupt end to that final moratorium extension — and increasing pressure to get as much rental aid out the door as quickly as possible.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Billions of dollars in federal rental aid remains stalled in slow-moving states, localities appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Pandemic rental assistance program lags with billions of dollars unspent

In a House Financial Services Committee hearing last Friday, Democrats and Republicans agreed that COVID-related rental assistance has been slow to get into the hands of tenants and landlords. But the agreement largely ended there, as elected officials and invited witnesses clashed over how to get the ball rolling on disbursement, with much of the money allocated unspent even though millions of tenants are facing eviction as pandemic protections expire.
HOUSE RENT
wflx.com

Fried urges state to speed up distribution of federal COVID aid

Florida still has billions in unspent federal pandemic relief. Critics attacked the governor Wednesday for a slow rollout asking, what's the holdup?. Florida's Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is also eyeing the governor's office in 2022, blasted Gov. Ron DeSantis during a virtual roundtable, saying his administration hasn't done enough to spend the pile money.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

Treasury to release more rental aid to avert evictions

The Treasury Department said Tuesday it plans to award the remaining $13 billion in federal rental aid to states and localities that have been the most effective at delivering the assistance, in a new bid to speed up the housing rescue. Houston, Philadelphia and New Orleans are among the cities...
HOUSE RENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
FOX 28 Spokane

States Most Dependent on Federal Aid

For many Americans, the federal government’s packages to stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic are notable for the direct relief they have offered to individual households, like stimulus checks and expanded unemployment benefits. But these bills have also brought unprecedented levels of federal investment into state and local governments.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Mchenry
Person
Maxine Waters
kunr.org

Mountain West States Slow To Aid Tenants As Evictions Resume

The stakes have risen sharply to get rental assistance aid to struggling Americans on the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that ends the national eviction moratorium. As eviction proceedings resume, states in the Mountain West are scrambling to approve hundreds of millions of dollars allocated through recent federal pandemic relief packages.
HOUSE RENT
saportareport.com

Local, state eviction bans needed while governments disburse federal rental assistance cash, experts say

Localized eviction bans would render some much-needed breathing room to renters at risk of displacement due to the pandemic, especially as governments across Georgia sluggishly distribute federal funds meant to help keep financially burdened tenants at home. That’s according to the heads of legal organizations that specialize in supporting lower-income...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Home#Public Housing#Real Estate#U S House#Treasury#The Colorado Sun#Democrats#Republicans#Financial Services#Waters#State
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Uniquely Slow in Distributing Federal Rental Assistance

Jersey City has been uniquely slow in distributing money under a federally funded rental assistance program, according to an article published today in HuffPost. “Jersey City offers a case study in why so much of the federal aid is still not getting to the people who need it” writes Washington Bureau Chief Amanda Terkel.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
HuffingtonPost

In Jersey City, Federal Rental Aid Slowly Trickles Out The Door

President Joe Biden’s administration has been trying to make it as easy as possible for cities and states to get federal rental aid out to those who need it most. Officials have urged state and local governments to ditch excessive paperwork and take renters at their word that they’re facing financial hardship, instead of making them compile documents of proof.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
UPI News

Biden declares New York in disaster state, orders federal aid

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered federal aid to New York after declaring a major disaster in the state. The aid will supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ida, including the counties of Bronx, Kings, Queens, Richmond and Westchester, the White House said Monday.
POLITICS
floridapolitics.com

Federal programs giving Floridians billions in unemployment aid end Labor Day

The two programs have provided $5.56 billion to ailing Florida workers. Federal unemployment aid that helped Floridians survive financially since COVID-19 struck will end on Labor Day, marking a new chapter in the pandemic that could include many hardships. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has said both the federal...
FLORIDA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

247
Followers
393
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy