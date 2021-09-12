Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Rejected Borussia Dortmund's Hudson-Odoi Loan Bid

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the club rejected a Deadline Day loan bid from German club Borussia Dortmund for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 20-year-old was said to be frustrated that a move was not granted.

Speaking after Chelsea's 3-0 victory against Aston Villa, where Hudson-Odoi completed a rare 90 minutes, Tuchel discussed the Deadline Day bid.

SIPA USA

As per football.london, Tuchel said: "We have spoken. It was a very easy decision for me to make on the last day of the transfer period. We cannot let a player who is in the 18/19 man squad leave.

"He is able to play as a right wing-back, a left wing-back in the two ten positions. He knows the group, we know him very well. There was no chance to say yes on the last day."

With Reece James' suspension after being dismissed against Liverpool, there was an opportunity for Hudson-Odoi to get minutes at wing-back.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

It was reported that the winger was keen on a move to the Bundesliga as Dortmund had promised to play him in his preferred left wing position, where he featured for the last 30 minutes against Aston Villa.

However, Tuchel blocked the move.

"For him personally, it may have been a good opportunity but for us and our targets that we want to achieve, it was simply impossible. It was an easy one for me actually." he concluded.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube