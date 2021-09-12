CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Rejected Borussia Dortmund's Hudson-Odoi Loan Bid

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the club rejected a Deadline Day loan bid from German club Borussia Dortmund for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 20-year-old was said to be frustrated that a move was not granted.

Speaking after Chelsea's 3-0 victory against Aston Villa, where Hudson-Odoi completed a rare 90 minutes, Tuchel discussed the Deadline Day bid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245OQG_0btehjnh00
SIPA USA

As per football.london, Tuchel said: "We have spoken. It was a very easy decision for me to make on the last day of the transfer period. We cannot let a player who is in the 18/19 man squad leave.

"He is able to play as a right wing-back, a left wing-back in the two ten positions. He knows the group, we know him very well. There was no chance to say yes on the last day."

With Reece James' suspension after being dismissed against Liverpool, there was an opportunity for Hudson-Odoi to get minutes at wing-back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nsqoM_0btehjnh00
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

It was reported that the winger was keen on a move to the Bundesliga as Dortmund had promised to play him in his preferred left wing position, where he featured for the last 30 minutes against Aston Villa.

However, Tuchel blocked the move.

"For him personally, it may have been a good opportunity but for us and our targets that we want to achieve, it was simply impossible. It was an easy one for me actually." he concluded.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Saul & Chelsea: Why Tuchel's choice not midfield overkill

COMMENT: His price has plummeted. His status too. But for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, there's a real confidence that adding Saul Niguez will significantly improve the European champions... On deadline day, it was chaos at Chelsea. Malang Sarr, on a jet bound for Germany, saw his move to Greuther Furth...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
FanSided

Is it time for Chelsea to let go of Callum Hudson-Odoi?

Callum Hudson-Odoi is one of Chelsea’s most talented players. However, he is also one of the most underused players by Thomas Tuchel, and maybe it is time for the club to ask itself, “do they really need the youngster?”. While the player certainly has a high potential, he is yet...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea defender Christensen appreciates Tuchel's 'super talented' praise

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is delighted with the praise from manager Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel heaped praise on Christensen after the draw at Liverpool, describing the 25-year-old as "very strong and super talented", and emphasising how he is "growing every week in confidence and personality". "It means I've done something right!"...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: What's defensive and what's offensive football?

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists his system isn't defensive. Some Dutch pundits have claimed Tuchel plays a defensive style of game. But the German says: "Well, what's defensive and what's offensive? I think you could debate that for hours, weeks, years. For me it's more that my team has to stay active.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Borussia Dortmund#German
90min.com

Reece James should be a midfield option for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea

On Sunday, Gareth Southgate got one step closer to achieving his ultimate dream - assembling an England team made up entirely of right-backs. Kieran Trippier started on the left and Trent Alexander-Arnold was a midfielder, although an underwhelming showing from the Liverpool man saw him restored to his natural position at the break and replaced with Chelsea's Reece James.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min.com

Thomas Tuchel lays down the gauntlet to Callum Hudson-Odoi

Thomas Tuchel has challenged Chelsea outcast Callum Hudson-Odoi to raise his performances on the pitch, claiming the the winger needs to "overcome the gap between training and games". The 20-year-old has become a peripheral figure since the German coach's arrival in January, leading to links of a potential exit from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Hudson-Odoi earned his chance today

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Callum Hudson-Odoi earned his chance in victory over Aston Villa. Hudson-Odoi played his first league game of the season on the day. "Callum has to overcome the gap between training and games. I see a stronger and stronger Callum every day in training, and he needs to show this kind of determination in games that he shows in training," said Tuchel.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
306
Followers
2K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy