By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Washington County woman accused of keeping her sister locked in a wooden cage has pleaded guilty. (Photo Courtesy U.S. Attorney Scott Brady’s Office) Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that Leona Biser has pleaded guilty to neglect of a care-dependent person and abuse of a care-dependent person. A Washington County judge sentenced her to up to 23 months in prison and two years probation. Investigators say Biser kept her sister in a “man-made cell” that sat in the living room of their home on Sixth Street in Vestaburg. Officials responded to the home in November 2019...

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO