Flood Advisory issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 20:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-12 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Franklin The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Franklin County in Big Bend Florida * Until 800 AM EDT. * At 655 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Apalachicola, Bay City, Apalachicola Airport and Tilton. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.