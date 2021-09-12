CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) Declares Pricing of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2029

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) reported that it priced an offering of $1.2 billion aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% Senior Notes due 2029 at par (the “Notes”) (the “Notes Offering”). The sale of the Notes is expected to be consummated on or about September 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The size of the Notes Offering was increased by $200 million aggregate principal amount subsequent to the initial announcement of the Notes Offering.

