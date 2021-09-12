Get a jab! Merkel tells Germans before vaccination “action week”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel returned Friday to the scene of deadly flooding in the west of the country in a bid to shore up support for her embattled party before this month's national election. Since the July disaster put crisis management and climate change back at the top of the agenda, Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their unpopular candidate, Armin Laschet, have been haemorrhaging support. With the September 26 vote fast approaching, the outgoing Merkel checked in on the flood-stricken village of Altenahr in Rhineland-Palatinate state, and will view two inundated towns in Laschet's own neighbouring North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday. After touring the rubble-strewn roads of Altenahr where the vast majority of homes are still uninhabitable, Merkel acknowledged residents' trauma.

