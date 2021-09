Look no further than West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s daughter, Heather Manchin Bresch, to understand the “good” Democrat’s greed and manipulation. Back in 2016 Ms. Bresch, as CEO of Mylan Pharmaceuticals, jacked up the price of EpiPens over 400%, from $100 to around $600. EpiPen, for readers who may not know, is a life-saving medication used to treat people who are severely allergic to food, drugs, stings or bites. Because Ms. Bresch so greedily stuck it to those people who were dependent upon Mylan’s medication, her annual compensation rocketed to nearly $20 million from just over $2 million before the price hike.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO