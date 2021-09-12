CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Unsettled, warmer and more humid days ahead

By Kellie McGlynn
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith fall officially just around the corner, we had a nice preview the past few days with comfortable temperatures and low humidity. However, we'll get a reality check this week with warmer temperatures returning along with increasing humidity. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the middle and lower 80s amid night in the 60s - no more 50s - sorry fall lovers. A series of fronts will march through area bringing a chance for a spotty shower or thunderstorm here or there but no major weather events are in the cards for the next seven days. Later in the week, there remains uncertainty in regards to a coastal low trying to develop and if so, how close to the coast will it travel. For now, we'll leave a low chance for a shower or storm in the forecast for next weekend.

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourbasin.com

Warmer & Drier Trend Ahead? 09-16-2021

While some localized storms impacted The Basin yesterday, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is tracking a lower chance of rainfall today as the warmer and drier trend will continue through the weekend. However, temperatures may drop back closer to average by early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Highs
WSYM FOX 47

Tonight's Forecast: Clear and dry

High pressure will result in a quiet and dry weather pattern through Friday afternoon. A cold front will gradually push through the region Friday night and Saturday morning, at which point a few showers are possible, but there won't be much.
ENVIRONMENT
wfft.com

More heat and humidity Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a pleasant start to Friday, with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. With high pressure in control, Friday is another sunny day. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Android.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Unsettled Weekend Ahead

Rain and thunderstorms will increase in coverage this weekend. Tonight, isolated showers will fizzle early. Temperatures will dip into the upper 60s by sunrise with areas of fog. Friday will be variably cloudy, warm, and humid with spotty showers and thunderstorms developing by late morning. Rain chance, 40%. High, 84.
ENVIRONMENT
localsyr.com

WATCH: A pleasant night ahead, followed by a warmer and muggier Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – TONIGHT:. The combination of a southeast flow around high pressure to the northeast of us and a tropical entity trying to spin up off the Carolina coast are expected to send at least some moisture into the Northeast and CNY. The end result will be some clouds working in tonight.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy