Unsettled, warmer and more humid days ahead

With fall officially just around the corner, we had a nice preview the past few days with comfortable temperatures and low humidity. However, we'll get a reality check this week with warmer temperatures returning along with increasing humidity. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the middle and lower 80s amid night in the 60s - no more 50s - sorry fall lovers. A series of fronts will march through area bringing a chance for a spotty shower or thunderstorm here or there but no major weather events are in the cards for the next seven days. Later in the week, there remains uncertainty in regards to a coastal low trying to develop and if so, how close to the coast will it travel. For now, we'll leave a low chance for a shower or storm in the forecast for next weekend.