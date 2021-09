BloodRayne Betrayal first released just over 10 years ago, and players that missed out on the game the first time around are getting a second chance this week with the release of BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites. The game once again puts players in the role of Rayne, but this time in a 2D action platformer. Just in time for Fresh Bites to release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, WayForward's Adam Tierney spoke to ComicBook.com about the new version of the game. Tierney is WayForward's director of business development and publishing. The BloodRayne franchise has disappeared over the last few years, but Fresh Bites could represent an opportunity for the series to find a new audience.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO