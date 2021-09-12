CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Parents opting out of $300 monthly child tax credit payments: Will they get a bigger payout? What happens if you opt out now?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you get more money out of the 2021 child tax credit if you opt out now?. This week another round of monthly 2021 child tax credit payments will go out to families across the U.S. Eligibility was expanded in the spring when the American Rescue Plan was signed into law. This included individual earners of $75,000 or less, as well as couples who earn under $150,000.

IN THIS ARTICLE
INCOME TAX

