CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Three Plays To Beat The Bills’ Defense

By Steelers Depot
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSplash plays. Every team wants them but how do they happen? This article is going to look at the defense of the upcoming opponent focusing on the three big plays they allowed the previous or recent weeks. It’ll take a look at the whole play including details such as personnel, formations, blocking schemes and route combinations. As a follow up to each play, there will be the Steelers Scenario identifying the player or players who could benefit by running similar plays.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers said on FOX this morning that he has nothing left to prove in the National Football League. “I don’t feel like I have anything left to prove on the field,” Rodgers told Erin Andrews. “I think it’s more about the enjoyment and the happiness and the quality of life that this game has afforded me over the years. And being able to 100 percent commit to everything that my job entails and there were many times during the offseason where I felt like I wasn’t able to fully do that. And until I was, it was a possibility.”
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Steelers#American Football#Buffalo Bills Game
thecomeback.com

Von Miller’s comments to Teddy Bridgewater raise some eyebrows

Von Miller knows the importance of a dependable quarterback when it comes to the Denver Broncos’ success. The All-Pro linebacker played with Peyton Manning during the years when the Broncos were among the best teams in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl in 2015. He also knows that ever since Manning retired, the Broncos have struggled to find a consistent leader at the quarterback spot and haven’t returned to the playoffs since.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 1 guy stood out as the worst player on the field

The Chicago Bears were dominated on Sunday. We mostly saw it coming because the Los Angeles Rams are an elite team that now has an elite quarterback but it still stings that the Bears are this bad. They are using Andy Dalton over Justin Fields which is a joke in itself but again, we all knew it was coming. The one thing we didn’t know for sure was the defense’s chance to be good.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Wide Receiver Has Blunt Message For Lamar Jackson

In just a few days, the Baltimore Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs in a massive AFC showdown. Earlier this week, Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about facing Patrick Mahomes. Jackson suggested it’s not “Mahomes vs. Jackson” rather choosing to focus on the team aspect. “It’s not...
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
Yardbarker

Vic Fangio Explains Lack of Playing Time for Broncos' Rookie CB Patrick Surtain II

Every player in his first year is going to experience his 'Hey, rookie — welcome to the NFL' moment. It's inevitable. For Denver Broncos' first-round cornerback Patrick Surtain II, perhaps that moment came in the team's 27-13 victory over the New York Giants in Week 1. Surtain did not play much and surrendered a touchdown in coverage after he opted to play trail technique and got burned.
NFL
KROC News

Is Gopher Football Head Coach PJ Fleck Set to Leave Minnesota?

The Golden Gophers 2021 football season is only two games old but there are rumors that head coach PJ Fleck might be leaving Minnesota. Will the University of Minnesota soon have to look for a new admiral to help the Golden Gophers football team row its boat? Maybe... if you believe the rumors being bandied about by several national college football sites.
MINNESOTA STATE
milehighsports.com

Vic Fangio has been NFL-worst in this crucial category, must improve in 2021

Love him or hate him, Vic Fangio is starting the third season of his head coaching career in 2021. Fangio’s teams have been so-so at best, going 7-9 his first year and then suffering even more to finish 5-11 last year. The bright side of Fangio’s coaching career has been the defense, his specialty at the NFL level as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts sign S Andrew Sendejo

The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday they signed veteran free agent safety Andrew Sendejo. To make room on the roster, the team waived cornerback Chris Wilcox. The team has also opened up a spot on the practice squad after releasing safety Sean Davis. Sendejo was one of seven players to attend...
NFL
FanSided

Trade proposal for Buccaneers to kill two birds with one stone

The Buccaneers aren’t usually the team to make moves during the season, but that doesn’t mean they can’t start now. After their first game this season against the Dallas Cowboys, two issues became painfully apparent for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:. The injury to cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is a major hole...
NFL
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL
FanSided

Ohio State football: Three ways to fix the defense

The Ohio State football team has a defensive problem right now. It’s a problem that has gone back to the beginning of 2020 when Kerry Coombs was added as co-defensive coordinator. It reared its ugly head again in the Buckeyes’ 35-28 loss to Oregon. As we saw last year against...
OHIO STATE
sports360az.com

VIDEO-Larry Fitzgerald Sr.: 0-1 Vikings, Patrick Peterson, Why Fitz Sr. Won’t Be at Sunday’s Game

The Arizona Cardinals secured a dominant 38-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in week one of the NFL season, and while it was exciting for fans in the valley to watch, it’s time to move on to week two. It will be the return of Patrick Peterson to the desert, as the Minnesota Vikings make the trip to State Farm Stadium on Sunday after a disappointing 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy