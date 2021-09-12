CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LYNCH-LED TEMPLE RALLIES PAST AKRON FOR FIRST WIN OF 2021!

Cover picture for the articleJustin Lynch threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as rallied for a 45-24 victory over Akron. Temple (1-1) spotted the Zips a 14-0 lead before Lynch got the Owls on the scoreboard with his 70-yard bomb to Randle Jones — cutting the deficit in half with 2:26 left in the first quarter. Lynch’s pass to Jones was on the first play after Akron’s Kato Nelson connected with Tony Grimes Jr. from 17 yards out to put the Zips (0-2) up two scores.

