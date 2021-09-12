Thomas Tuchel Admits Saul Niguez Made "Big Mistakes" in Chelsea Debut
Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Saul Niguez made "big mistakes" during his Chelsea debut but insisted that the blame for starting the Spaniard was entirely his. Saul, who joined on transfer deadline day on loan from Atletico Madrid, did not train in pre-season with the Blues, and Tuchel admitted he thought the midfielder would be able to adapt right away to the Premier League and Chelsea's style of play.www.90min.com
Comments / 0