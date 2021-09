Eaton 63, Sterling 0, in Eaton: The defending Class 3A champion opened its season in dominant fashion, leading 28-0 after one quarter and 42-0 by early in the second quarter. Senior running back Ethan Florez carried the ball nine times for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Walker Martin completed 3 of 4 passes for 47 yards and three touchdowns. He carried the ball four times for nine yards and another touchdown. Eaton had 240 yards of total offense, compared to just eight for Sterling. The Tigers had minus-7 rushing yards on 23 carries. The Reds had 11 tackles for losses. Eaton also forced three Sterling turnovers.

