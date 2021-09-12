For feline friends: Redwood Region Audubon Society hosts tour of local ‘catios’

The Redwood Region Audubon Society is hosting a “Catio Tour” on Saturday, Sept. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. The in-person, self-guided tour — showcasing seven cat patios in Arcata and McKinleyville — is aimed at inspiring cat owners to build or buy their own outdoor cat enclosure to keep cats safe from outdoor hazards like cars, disease and injury from other cats while also protecting birds and other wildlife from falling prey to outside felines.