CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

‘I don’t feel pressure’: Emma Raducanu loving life after US Open triumph

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDPzM_0btedyeW00

Emma Raducanu has vowed to keep her free-swinging and carefree approach to tennis after pulling off one of the great sporting feats with victory at the US Open – just the British 18-year-old’s second ever major tournament, in which she won 10 matches after coming through qualifying, all of them in straight sets.

Raducanu’s 6-4, 6-3 victory over fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the final made her the first British woman since Virginia Wade, who was watching from the stands, to win a slam singles title in 44 years.

Raducanu said: “I’ve always dreamed of winning a grand slam. You say, ‘I want to win a grand slam’, but to have the belief I did, and actually executing, winning a grand slam, I can’t believe it. I first started when I was a little girl but I think the biggest thing that you have visions of, for me it was just winning, the winning moment, and going to celebrate with your team in the box. That’s been playing in my head a couple of nights. I’ve fallen asleep to that.”

Raducanu is yet to win a match on the WTA Tour and little over three months ago she was completing her A-levels, with competitive tennis having taken a back seat for more than a year. But the teenager’s extraordinary talent was evident from an early age and she showed in her run to the fourth round of Wimbledon this summer that a big future lay ahead.

Quick Guide

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Show

Raducanu has been inundated with congratulatory messages, including from the Queen, but she said: “I still haven’t checked my phone. I have absolutely no idea what’s going on outside of the little world that we’re in here. We’ve just been in the quiet room, just enjoying the moment, taking it all in. I think today we just really need to shut out from everything, just enjoy it as a team, because it was a team effort.

“I have no idea when I’m going home. I have no idea what I’m doing tomorrow. I definitely think it’s the time to just switch off from any future thoughts or any plans, any schedule. I’ve got absolutely no clue. Right now, no care in the world, I’m just loving life.”

Raducanu’s team includes her parents, Ian and Renee, who were forced to watch their daughter on TV because of the continuing difficulties of international travel. One of Raducanu’s proudest achievements was impressing her dad, who has been the driving force behind the scenes.

“I would have loved them to be here, and we can all celebrate together where they could be with me and experience the same things,” Raducanu continued. “But they’re watching from home very proud. My dad, he said to me, ‘You’re even better than your dad thought’, so that was reassurance. Tinie Tempah reference there. My dad is definitely very tough to please. But I managed to today.”

Much was made of Raducanu’s unfortunate retirement at Wimbledon with breathing difficulties but the teenager quickly put it behind her and used it as a springboard to this incredible feat. She worked hard on being physically strong enough to compete at the top level and, through a series of matches first at lower-tier events and then at Flushing Meadows, made leaps forward with each one.

She said: “At the beginning of the grass courts, I was coming fresh off my exams. I had three weeks to practise before my first tournament. I just built up every single match, every single win. I thought Wimbledon was such an incredible experience. Fourth round, second week, I couldn’t believe it. I thought, ‘What a great achievement’.

“But I was still hungry. I was working hard after the grass. I didn’t have much time off. With each match and tournament, I think I’ve really built in terms of confidence, in terms of my game, in terms of my ball striking. Everything came together today. I think to pull off some of the shots I did in the big moments when I really needed it was just an accumulation of everything I’ve learnt in the past five weeks.”

This was the first all-teenage final this millennium, with Canadian Fernandez having pulled off a giant-killing run including victories over two former champions in Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber as well as top-five seeds Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka.

The 19-year-old looked the more nervous of the two initially and Raducanu surged into a 6-4, 5-2 lead. Fernandez saved two match points and fought back before a medical timeout for Raducanu’s bloodied knee delayed the match at the most inopportune of moments.

Fernandez seemed furious but Raducanu composed herself, saved two break points and clinched victory in fittingly clinical style with an ace.

Of the medical timeout, the teenager said: “I didn’t actually want to stop because I thought it would disrupt my rhythm. But I couldn’t play on. I wasn’t allowed to because my knee was gushing with blood. I guess I just went over and was really trying to think what my patterns of play were going to be, what I was going to try to execute.

“Going out there facing a break point after a two or three-minute disruption isn’t easy. I think I managed to really pull off the clutch plays when I needed to.”

As well as a cheque for £1.8m, dwarfing her previous career earnings of £220,000, Raducanu collects 2,000 ranking points and will soar up the standings from 150 to 23. She has gone overnight from a rank outsider to one of the top names in the game.

“I don’t feel absolutely any pressure,” she said. “I’m still only 18 years old. I’m just having a free swing at anything that comes my way. That’s how I faced every match here in the States. It got me this trophy, so I don’t think I should change anything.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Emma Raducanu: Andy Roddick says ‘stop overreacting’ over medical timeout row

Former tennis star Andy Roddick has told people to ‘stop overreacting’ to Emma Raducanu’s medical break in the US Open final.Brit Raducanu skidded to try and return Leylah Fernandez’s shot during the last game of the match which resulted in the 18-year-old’s knee bleeding.At this point, Raducanu was leading by one set and five games to three in the second. Fernandez was on the verge of breaking her opponent when the break came in, with some claiming it had an influence on the match.Roddick disagreed and tweeted: “Everyone trying to kill joy by overreacting to the stoppage in play...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinie Tempah
Person
Angelique Kerber
CNN

Can Emma Raducanu become sports' first billion dollar woman?

London (CNN Business) — Emma Raducanu's US Open victory netted the 18-year old Brit $2.5 million in prize money. She's about to make much more from sponsorship deals. "I think Emma will earn well over $100 million [in the next calendar year]. She'll eclipse all the men," said Jonathan Shalit, the chairman of InterTalent Group, a London-based talent management agency.
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu: Why the British tennis star’s parents were not at the US Open final

Britain finds itself well and truly in the grip of Raducanumania this weekend after teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu beat Leylah Fernandez of Canada to become Britain’s first female singles Grand Slam champion for 44 years.Raducanu is also the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004 and the first British woman to reach that height since Virginia Wade won that same tournament in 1977.Raducanu was actually born in Ontario, Canada, on 13 November 2002 to Ian and Renee Raducanu, Romanian and Chinese finance industry professionals who subsequently relocated to London when their daughter was just...
TENNIS
kfgo.com

Tennis-Fernandez caught up in Cinderella moment after U.S. Open run

MONTREAL (Reuters) – After being caught up in a showbiz whirlwind following her unexpected run to the U.S. Open final, Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez said she now feels like Cinderella. The 19-year-old, along with U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, is being hailed the world over after her electrifying run in...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#First Match#British#The Wta Tour#Canadian
New York Post

Naomi Osaka loses cool in stunning US Open loss

First, Naomi Osaka lost her cool. Then, she lost her title defense at the U.S. Open. Teenager Leylah Fernandez pulled off arguably the biggest stunner of the tournament, rattling Osaka and storming back for a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 come-from-behind victory Friday night before an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which she won over.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Emma Raducanu’s US Open triumph ridicules notion that British tennis success must be paid for in tears

It was a fairytale, but it wasn’t a dream. For the past two nights in New York, Emma Raducanu had been falling asleep visualising the moment of winning the US Open, fantasising about the climb up to the players’ box and the feeling of dropping into the arms of her team in triumphant celebration. On Saturday night those visions became a reality, as the 18-year-old completed her unprecedented and sensational US Open run with a stunning win over Leylah Fernandez to cap off one of the most remarkable and unlikely victories in British sporting history.
TENNIS
Telegraph

The private role Andy Murray played in the rise of Emma Raducanu

Andy Murray is thrilled by Emma Raducanu's success and the pair have been messaging privately during her meteoric rise this summer, friends of the pair revealed. The 18-year-old's coaching staff had been seen wearing Murray's Castore sportswear range while watching her at the US Open. Her team had been wearing the kit as part of a deal the brand struck with the LTA rather than any direct connection with the two-time former Wimbledon champion. However, the pair, who had played and trained together months prior to her breakthrough Wimbledon senior debut, have become close.
TENNIS
The Independent

US Open prize money: How much did Emma Raducanu earn after historic win?

Emma Raducanu’s stunning run on her first appearance at the US Open finished in glorious fashion as she became Britain’s first female singles Grand Slam champion for 44 years, beating Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the final.Raducanu is also the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004 and the first British woman to reach that height since Virginia Wade won that same tournament in 1977. The British teenager will earn a life-changing sum of money after winning the tournament. Here’s everything you need to know about the prize money. What is the total prize...
TENNIS
Daily Mirror

Emma Raducanu's US Open second-round win relived as she sets her eyes on world's top 100

Emma Raducanu has continued to shine at the US Open following her breakthrough Wimbledon run, securing a 6-2 6-4 victory over Zhang Shuai in the second round on Thursday. The Bromley teenager came through qualifying very impressively in New York to nab a spot in her second successive main draw at a Grand Slam, and now finds herself in round three without dropping a set.
TENNIS
Bleacher Report

US Open Tennis 2021 Women's Final Schedule, Prediction and Prize Money

The winner of the 2021 U.S. Open women's singles tournament will be a teenager who had never even reached the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam event before. The fourth and final major tournament of the year has been filled with surprises on the women's side, resulting in a matchup between Leylah Fernandez, a Canadian 19-year-old, and Emma Raducanu, a British 18-year-old, in Saturday's final. One of these two unseeded players will be leaving the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City as a Grand Slam champion.
TENNIS
The Guardian

The Guardian

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy