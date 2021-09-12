Matthew in the Middle | Remember 9/11

My mother used to say Pearl Harbor was the defining moment of her generation. We have 9/11. Like many of you, I woke up Tuesday morning, September 11, 2001 and turned on the morning news at 6 am. What the hell? The North Tower of the World Trade Center was smoking. The TV announcers said a commuter plane must have drifted off course and crashed into the building. A few minutes later, we witnessed United Flight 175 crashing into the South Tower. The whole country, if not the world was paralyzed, our eyes glued to the TV for hours, not quite believing what we were seeing. It got worse. The falling man … over 100 people jumped out of the high floors of the two towers to escape the fire and smoke, falling to their deaths.