Camera club results

By Heather Shelton
Eureka Times-Standard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fortuna Camera Club — which has resumed meeting — has changed its format away from competition. Attendees bring up to six photographs on a flash drive to share with the group. The next meeting is set for Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Senior Center wing on the second floor of the Gene Lucas Community Center, 3000 Newburg Road, Fortuna. COVID-19 vaccination and a mask are required to attend this indoor meeting. To receive e-mail confirmation of meetings, call club president Jackie Wales at 707-725-3871. Pictured is a favorite from the group’s last meeting, “Botanical Gardens” by Jackie Wales.

