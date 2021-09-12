Ex-Hurricane "Larry" dumping heavy snow over Greenland after making landfall in Newfoundland, Canada
Hurricane "Larry" made landfall near South East Bight, Newfoundland, Canada at 03:45 UTC on September 11, 2021, with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h (80 mph) and a minimum central pressure of 960 hPa, making it a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale. It transitioned into a post-tropical cyclone by 15:00 UTC, moving NNE toward Greenland at 78 km/h (48 mph), and merged with mid-latitude low, generating a massive blizzard over the southeastern Greenland.watchers.news
