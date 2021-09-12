CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Hurricane "Larry" dumping heavy snow over Greenland after making landfall in Newfoundland, Canada

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane "Larry" made landfall near South East Bight, Newfoundland, Canada at 03:45 UTC on September 11, 2021, with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h (80 mph) and a minimum central pressure of 960 hPa, making it a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale. It transitioned into a post-tropical cyclone by 15:00 UTC, moving NNE toward Greenland at 78 km/h (48 mph), and merged with mid-latitude low, generating a massive blizzard over the southeastern Greenland.

At least 3 killed, 60 injured after shallow M6.0 earthquake hits Sichuan, China

A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) as M6.0 hit southwest China's Sichuan Province at 20:33 UTC on September 15, 2021 (04:33 LT, September 16). The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). Both USGS and EMSC are reporting it as M5.4 at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).
ENVIRONMENT
Very bright fireball over southern Spain, meteorites likely

A very bright fireball was recorded over southern Spain at 20:25 UTC on September 15, 2021, with parts of it likely surviving the entry. The event lasted about 8 seconds and was seen by a wide number of people across the country. The high temperature reached during its atmospheric entry...
ENVIRONMENT

