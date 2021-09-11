CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog stops play in All-Ireland T20 Cup

SkySports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the hilarious moment when an All-Ireland T20 Cup match between Bready and CSNI is brought to a halt as a dog runs on to the field and plays fetch with the ball. (Pictures: @CricketIreland)

UPI News

Dog steals ball during cricket match in Ireland

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A dog stole the show during the Women's All-Ireland T20 Cup cricket semi-final match when it ran out onto the pitch and stole the ball. The cameras were rolling during Saturday's game between Bready and CSNI when the canine darted out onto the pitch and ran off with the ball.
PETS
SkySports

Meath 1-11 Dublin 0-12: Royals stun Dubs in All-Ireland final to claim Brendan Martin Cup

It was the culmination of an incredible journey for Eamonn Murray's side who were Intermediate champions last year before claiming the Lidl National Football League Division 2 title earlier this year, and now the Brendan Martin Cup. Eighteen-year-old Dunboyne full-forward Duggan landed the game's key score in a breathtaking first...
NFL
CheezBurger

Goat And Rooster Team Up To Save Chicken From Hawk Attack

- Vote - This hawk thought it could just swoop in and take out a chicken, but the other farm animals weren't about to let that happen. These farm animals have each other's backs better than some of our own friends who don't return our calls, Bryan.
ANIMALS
The Big Lead

Urban Meyer's Picture-Packed Coffee Table Is a Stunner

Urban Meyer dutifully shot down speculation his wandering eye would take him away from Jacksonville and out to sunny California. A faction of people will remain understandably skeptical based on his track record. A few of those may be won over to the side of trust and belief this morning as First Coast News airs footage from inside the Meyers' Florida home. Because, well, would a person really unpack 30 treasured family photos and display them — somewhat perplexingly — on a circular glass coffee table at knee level if the intention was to quickly reload them back into a moving truck?
NFL
districtchronicles.com

Dramatic footage captures moment farm animals rescue chicken from a hawk’s claws

Dramatic footage from the Netherlands has captured the moment that a heroic goat saved a chicken from almost certain death after it was attacked by a hawk. In the CCTV footage from a farm in Gelderland, a goshawk swoops down out of nowhere and latches onto an unsuspecting chicken. The two birds flail around for a few seconds with the hawk clearly the stronger of the two.
ANIMALS
