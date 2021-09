A 670,000 square metre food base has been launched in southwest China for migrating elephants amid hopes the “dining hall” will help resolve conflicts between local residents and wild elephants.Officials in Jinghong, in Yunnan province, launched the food court for migrating elephants after a herd of 14 Asian elephants — originally 17 in number — trekked almost 500 kilometres across the country this summer.The Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday that the construction of the food base – also known as ‘Elephants’ dining hall’ — was launched in December last year and completed in May at the cost of...

