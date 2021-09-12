CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Polish Police Looking for Grave Arsonist Old Lady Avenging ‘Past Wrongs’

By David Israel
The Jewish Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd now for something completely different: elderly Jewish woman suspected of setting fire to Catholic tombstone. Fakt reported last week (Policja szuka podpalaczki grobu. Wygląda niepozornie, ale podejrzewają tę staruszkę!) that in early June, “an extremely outrageous act of vandalism” had taken place at the parish cemetery on Staromorzysławska Street in Konin, central Poland. “Someone set fire to and damaged one of the tombstones.”

