I recently ran across an article about the wall on our southern border that was written by a “journalist” who had liberally peppered his story with editorial comments. The editorialist chose to call the border wall a “political prop.” Any conservative would call the border wall an effort to secure the integrity of the United States by securing the integrity of our borders. Unfortunately, the editorialist — masquerading as a journalist — chose to impose his own set of filters on the story in an apparent effort to sway the views of his readers — no matter how mistaken he was about the motives he attributed to conservatives.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO