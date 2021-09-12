Carolina Panthers host New York Jets in season opener

Wow! I don’t know about you, but after that game between the Bucs and the Cowboys Thursday night, I’m seriously ready for some Panther football! We finally get to see the 2021 version of this Carolina squad when they take on the New York Jets on Sunday at Bank of America stadium. Kick-off is set for 1:00 on WBT. There are plenty of questions going into this one, starting with how will the quarterback look? Sam Darnold takes over an offense that struggled last season and was missing star running back Christian McCaffrey for all but three games. CMC is back – how will that change the offense? He can’t wait to find out. “I’m definitely excited,” said McCaffrey. “I mean, the emotions are obviously high. But at the end of the day it’s all about doing your job at a high level.”