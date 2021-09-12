CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A different take on the legacy of 9/11

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 4 days ago

Some topics demand a columnist’s attention no matter what else is happening. Yesterday’s 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the heroics aboard United Flight 93 that prevented a third attack targeting our nation’s capital, among them. For the past week, you’ve once...

Fox News

The legacy of 9/11: How the attacks changed us forever

It’s hard to forget the darkest day in American history. The shock, the horror, the anguish, the anger, the sense of helplessness, the indelible memory of where you were when New York City, Washington D.C., and western Pennsylvania were attacked with hijacked airplanes. And since a whole generation has been...
Lincoln Journal Star

Editorial, 9/10: Beyond pain, 9/11 legacy one of unity

The 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 -- the day suicide attackers crashed planes into the World Trade Center towers and Pentagon, and the final plane, destined for the Capitol, went down in a field in Pennsylvania -- brings much time for remembrance and reflection. We must remember the nearly...
yale.edu

The legacy of 9/11: Reflections on a global tragedy

Twenty years after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the tragic consequences of that day continue to resonate across the world. On this somber anniversary, members of the Yale faculty reflect on the painful and complicated legacy of 9/11 and how the trauma of the event, which for a time created unity in the United States, has in the decades since led to a more divided nation and dangerous world.
pinedaleroundup.com

9/11 retrospective: A different country now

The post-9/11 world is the only one I’ve ever known. And, in a lot of ways, Sept. 12, 2001, was maybe the last time I felt Americans united. Like nearly everyone reading this, I remember where I was. I was in my fifth-grade art class. Somewhere between the two towers falling I’d made a rose out of paper mache. Mrs. McCartney had the radio on when we returned to class – she never listened to that radio. We were then told what we knew at the time and immediately looked out the northeast-facing windows of the room to try and see smoke from our south-central Nebraska classroom.
The Lima News

Different generations share viewpoints on 9/11

ADA — The horrors of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center permeated Carson Babbit’s childhood like a haze: The day become something of a taboo subject among his father and the survivors who populated Babbit’s home state of New Jersey. Nobody wanted to relive that day,...
ttu.edu

Historian Considers Legacy of 9/11 At Its 20th Anniversary

Sean Cunningham says two decades later, its story is still being written. On a bright, sunny Tuesday morning 20 years ago, Sean Cunningham was sleeping in. He was a master's student in history at Texas Tech University, but he didn't have class that day. About 9:30 a.m., his alarm finally woke him. But instead of the usual music playing over the radio, that morning he heard a news report.
Cumberland County Sentinel

Defining the Legacy of 9/11 is in the eye of the beholder

It looked like a scene from a disaster movie. An airliner crashing into a skyscraper — there’s no way that could be real. Yet when David Commins switched channels, that same footage played over and over again on the hotel TV. “I was stunned,” he said. On Sept. 11, 2001,...
wmfe.org

The Legacy Of The Victims Of 9/11, Two Decades On

On Saturday America marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001. Survivors and families of the victims continue to tell the stories of those who died that day, and for Anthony Gardner, whose brother was killed at the World Trade Center, now it’s more important than ever to teach the history of 9/11 and celebrate the legacy of those who lost their lives.
Emory Wheel

20 years later: Professors, students reflect on legacy of 9/11

“The prevailing memory I have is how quiet the skies were.”. For Professor of Pedagogy Peter Wakefield, the relative calm up above in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001 stood in stark contrast to the distress and horror worsening daily on the ground below. Questions raced through Wakefield’s mind as the event morphed from an isolated plane crash into multiple and from an accident to an attack, yet he said his memory clings to the absence of activity instead of the “utter confusion” following the attacks.
