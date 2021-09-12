Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Bullpen scheduled for Monday
Kelly (illness) will throw a bullpen session Monday before the Diamondbacks decide on his next steps, MLB.com reports. The right-hander worked his pitch count to 66 in a rehab start last Thursday, which could set him up for a shortened start in the majors as soon as Wednesday if Monday's bullpen session goes according to plan. Kelly has been on the COVID-19 injured list since Aug. 14 after testing positive for the virus.www.cbssports.com
