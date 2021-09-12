White Sox's Luis Robert: Bangs out three doubles

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert said he’s still tentative, three months removed from his hip injury. “Someday when I have the chance, I’ll ask him about when he started playing; some people say it’s instinctive,” said manager Tony La Russa, marveling at the way Robert ran down fly balls in the gaps in the White Sox’ 10-7 victory over the Royals on Saturday. “But there’s nothing instinctive. He must have, at an early age, shagged a lot of balls. He has the speed and the long strides. Some of the balls I know are in the gap, he’s picking them. What a weapon for us.”

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO