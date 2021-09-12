Lubbock entertainment news in brief

Comedian George Lopez will headline a show at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Helen Devitt Jones Theater in Buddy Holly Hall. Lopez can be seen in his Netflix original comedy special "We’ll Do It For Half," which premiered globally over the summer. Last year, Lopez was on tour nationwide for his stand-up comedy "The Wall World." He also completed his tour for The Comedy Get Down, along with Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, and Cedric the Entertainer.