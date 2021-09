A 12-year-old schoolboy has gone viral after outpacing professional cyclists mid-race during the Tour of Britain. Xander Graham raced alongside the leading riders on the pavement before he briefly pulled away during an uphill climb. The Dutch rider Pascal Eenkhoorn passed his water bottle to the youngster when his breakaway was eventually reeled in. The footage of Graham was posted on social media and quickly racked up more than a million views. The aspiring cyclist had his bike as he had already been racing that morning, and took his chance when the tour went past his town of Bonnyrigg,...

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO