UK government scraps plans to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs
The UK government’s plans to introduce coronavirus vaccine passports in order to gain entry into nightclubs and large events in England has now been scrapped. The scheme, which was met with backlash from industry leaders when it was first announced back July, was confirmed to be going ahead earlier this month. However, health secretary Sajid Javid has now confirmed the government has decided not to move forward with it.www.nme.com
