For some, the coronavirus pandemic was a wake up call for just how much value a neighborhood hospital adds to a community. In an interview this week, Dr. Achintya Moulick, the CEO of CarePoint Health, said that point was made loud and clear in Hudson County. As the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic took hold of New Jersey and New York, doctors at the system’s three hospitals – Christ Hospital, Hoboken University Medical Center and Bayonne Medical Center – cared for streams of patients around the clock.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO