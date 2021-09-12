CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Espanyol vs. Atletico Madrid LIVE STREAM (9/12/21): Watch La Liga online, en vivo | Time, USA TV, channel

By Brian Fonseca
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Atletico Madrid, led by forward Joao Felix, faces Espanyol in a La Liga match at RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat, Spain, on Sunday, September 12, 2021 (9/12/21). Fans can watch the match exclusively with a subscription to ESPN+. Here’s what you need to know:. What: La Liga. Who: Espanyol...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Guide

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

The return of the Champions League sees two European heavyweights go head-to-head with the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream today (Tuesday, September 14). The two sides have won Europe’s premier club competition a combined 11 times, and last time they met, in the quarter finals of the 2019/20 season, Bayern Munich won 2-8 at the Nou Camp. Barcelona will no doubt be out for revenge.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Saul Niguez
Daily Herald

MATCHDAY: Star trio ready for PSG; Real Madrid goes to Inter

A look at what's happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. Spare a thought for the Club Brugge defense as it must cope with Paris Saint-Germain's attacking armada of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The superstars could start together for the first time since Messi's arrival from Barcelona last month. Messi warmed up with a hat trick for Argentina in World Cup qualifying last week, taking him past PelÃ© and onto 79 goals. While PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has no worries in attack, he has a big decision to make in goal between new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma or Keylor Navas. Donnarumma helped Italy win the European Championship with his heroics against England in the final, but Navas was among the best goalies in Europe last season and has often saved PSG. After Club Brugge, PSG's next Champions League opponent in two weeks will be Manchester City, which opens against Leipzig. Having been the dominant English force of the past decade, with five Premier League titles, success in Europe for City is long overdue. This season will be the club's 11th in succession in the Champions League but last season aside when Pep Guardiola's team lost the final to Chelsea, it has only reached the semifinals on one other occasion. Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden could be involved for City after both returned from injury to be unused substitutes in Saturday's win at Leicester.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Real Madrid winger Bale out of Inter Milan clash

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has suffered a hamstring injury. Bale will miss Wednesday's Champions League match against Inter Milan, reports Onda Madrid journalist Carlos Rodriguez. The Wales captain missed Real Madrid's 5-2 win over Celta Vigo on Sunday after picking up an injury during a training session on Saturday.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Live Tv#Usa Tv#Cornella De Llobregat#Espn#Verizon Fios#At T#Cox#Directv#Dish Hulu#French#Paris Saint Germain#Chelsea#Catalan#Psg#Spanish#The Nations League#American
therealchamps.com

Real Madrid: 3 takeaways from Los Blancos’ 5-2 win over Celta Vigo

Real Madrid had an entertaining night. Scoring five goals in one game has been a rare feat for Los Blancos ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left in 2018, but they’ve done it. They’ve been a lot more free-scoring under Carlo Ancelotti than they were under Zinedine Zidane, but they’re also much more vulnerable defensively. I guess you’d take that though; instead of the 1-0s, and the 1-1s you’d now see some 5-2s and 3-3s. That’s much riskier and more gut-wrenching, but it’s also much more fun if done right.
SOCCER
FanSided

Real Madrid: 3 keys to victory against Inter Milan on Champions League Matchday 1

Real Madrid is fresh off a 5-2 win over Celta Vigo on LaLiga’s Matchday 4 and they look to take their good scoring form into the Champions League. Real Madrid will face Inter Milan on Matchday 1 at the San Siro on Wednesday. Inter would be the strongest opposition Real will have faced so far in the season. The Italian champions have been in good form, picking up seven points of the available nine within the first three games of Serie A.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Tacoma News Tribune

Madrid fans embrace Vinícius Júnior after not getting Mbappé

Vinícius Júnior is quickly helping the Real Madrid faithful to forget about Kylian Mbappé. Madrid fans were frustrated with the failed negotiations to bring in Mbappé at the transfer deadline last month, but a few matches into the new season they have found that they can count on Vinícius Júnior.
SOCCER
NJ.com

Liechtenstein vs. Germany FREE LIVE STREAM (9/2/21): Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying online | Time, USA TV, channel

Germany faces Liechtenstein in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match at Kybunpark in St. Gallen, Liechtenstein, on Thursday, September 2, 2021 (9/2/21). Fans without cable can watch the match for free with a trial of fuboTV (spanish-language feed only) or with ESPN+. Sign up for the subscription service, which will stream a majority of Europe’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, here.
FIFA
NJ.com

Hungary vs. England FREE LIVE STREAM (9/2/21): Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying online | Time, USA TV, channel

England faces Hungary in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match at Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday, September 2, 2021 (9/2/21). Fans without cable can watch the match for free with a trial of fuboTV (spanish-language feed only) or with ESPN+. Sign up for the subscription service, which will stream a majority of Europe’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, here.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
152K+
Followers
71K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy