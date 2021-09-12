CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Amazing World of Soft Robotics

By Loukia Papadopoulos
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IuGO2_0bteXJkz00

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link.

Soft robotics is a growing field and it brings many impressive agile and capable machines. Indeed, not all robots are rigid. Some are malleable and soft, meaning they can achieve tasks and go to locations that rigid robots never could.

Soft robots can perform a variety of tasks such as picking up different objects using suction cups, swimming among real fish in coral reefs to monitor aquatic life without disturbing the fishes’ natural habitat, walking, and changing colors to blend in with their surroundings. They can mimic natural hand movements with a touch that is soft enough to handle fragile objects. There is even a robot that can bend, flex, expand and move depending on the amount of air in its chambers. It is this last robot that NASA hopes to send to space someday.

Have we piqued your curiosity yet? Are you excited about the many possibilities that soft robots offer? Do you want to see them live and in action? Are you curious about how they differ from hard robots and what their many advantages are? In our video, we tackle all these questions and more while bringing you real footage of soft robots in action.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Robots#Soft Robotics
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Create the Largest and Most Realistic Virtual Universe Ever

Exploring the entire universe has never been easier. An international team of researchers has created an entire virtual universe that they claim is the most realistic and largest universe simulation ever released, and that's not even the best part. The software is called Uchuu, "outer space" in Japanese, and it's freely available on the cloud to anyone who wants to explore the universe from the comfort of their homes.
COMPUTERS
ScienceAlert

Scientists Built a New Kind of Invisibility Cloak, But It's Not For Your Eyes

Sound waves don't always hit our ears directly – they can also bounce off other objects and the walls of the space that we're in, which is why listening to a band play in a cavernous cathedral is a different experience to listening in a small music club. Now scientists have developed a technique for 'cloaking' the impact that objects have on acoustic fields, so sound waves don't appear to hit or reflect back from them. In effect, these objects can be made invisible as far as acoustics are concerned. It works using an outer ring of microphones (used as audio sensors)...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

For The First Time, Scientists Have Entangled Three Qubits on Silicon

While quantum computers are already here, they're very much limited prototypes for now. It's going to take a while before they're fulfilling anything close to their maximum potential, and we can use them the way we do regular (classical) computers. That moment is now a little nearer though, as scientists have got three entangled qubits operating together on a single piece of silicon. It's the first time that's ever been done, and the silicon material is important: that's what the electronics inside today's computers are based on, so it's another advancement in bridging the gap between the quantum and classical computing realms. Qubits are the quantum...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Bemused to Find Liquid Light at Room Temperature

What if your computer processor could only work at less than -200°C? Well, such is the case with almost all quantum computers, as heat tends to create errors in the qubits used in quantum computing. However, recent research reveals that liquified electric power has the potential to allow quantum computers to work at room temperature, just like your laptop, and this is not the only seemingly impossible problem liquid light can solve.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Technology
ZDNet

Brace for a world overrun by robotic lawnmowers

Robotic lawnmowers are still a novelty in the U.S., where lawns are big and landscaping labor tends to be affordable in many parts of the country, but they're far more commonplace in Europe's modest lawns. Their popularity in the U.S. may be set to balloon. "We are seeing a rapid...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Soft faced Hammer #3DPrinting #3DThursday

A light hammer for assembling printed objects. This hammer is not sturdy. It is the same as the hardness of the printed filament. If you want a full effect, print with your favorite print option. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4891458. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino...
ENTERTAINMENT
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Pliable electro-mechanical actuator suits soft robots

Harvard University has improved the presure capability of elastomeric valves, avoiding the choice between soft but weak valves, or capable but rigid valves, in soft robotics, it said. “Today’s rigid regulation systems considerably limit the adaptability and mobility of fluid-driven soft robots,” said Professor Robert Wood of Harvard’s school of...
ENGINEERING
Government Technology

WSU Professor Devises World’s Smallest Liquid-Fueled Robot

(TNS) — Around three to four grains of rice. That’s the approximate weight of the RoBeetle, a tiny robotic insect recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s smallest liquid-fueled robot. The 88-milligram RoBeetle — developed in part by Néstor Pérez-Arancibia, an associate professor in engineering at Washington State University...
ENGINEERING
attractionsmagazine.com

Resort World Las Vegas greets guests with robotic puppies

Resort World Las Vegas, the most technologically-advanced resort in the city, is now home to celebrities Sinatra, Stardust, and Elvis — this time in robotic puppy form. Luxury hotels demand luxury experiences, and in a city that prides itself on the latest in high-tech entertainment, a mash-up of adorable cuteness and AI (artificial intelligence) robotics is a natural fit.
CELEBRITIES
scitechdaily.com

MIT Engineers Create 3D-Printed Objects That Sense How a User Is Interacting With Them

Advance incorporates sensing directly into an object’s material, with applications for assistive technology and “intelligent” furniture. MIT researchers have developed a new method to 3D print mechanisms that detect how force is being applied to an object. The structures are made from a single piece of material, so they can be rapidly prototyped. A designer could use this method to 3D print “interactive input devices,” like a joystick, switch, or handheld controller, in one go.
ENGINEERING
homenewshere.com

Soft Robotics Launches SoftAI™ to Accelerate Adoption of Robotics in Food Processing

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today Soft Robotics Inc. announced its launch of SoftAI Solutions incorporating proprietary 3D vision, artificial intelligence software, and industry-proven soft grasping to address the most pressing problem plaguing the food industry – the inability to meaningfully automate operations. SoftAI changes the game by...
ELECTRONICS
the University of Delaware

Robotic masters

For students interested in a career in the robotics industry, it is important to have something unique on their resumes to help them stand out from the thousands of students across the country who graduate with a specialization in robotics every year. To help with this, the University of Delaware...
ENGINEERING
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy