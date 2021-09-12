CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernie Rabik: Decision outsources death of legal abortions

Beaver County Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court issuing an unsigned order refusing to block a Texas abortion ban while it faces a legal challenge stunned many and marked a significant moment in the United States’ history of reproductive rights. A sharply divided Supreme Court said it will not block a new Texas law...

www.timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Washington Post

The Senate knew about Kavanaugh’s partisan history. It confirmed him anyway.

Nearly three years after his confirmation, Justice Brett Kavanaugh remains a deeply divisive figure, the best-known but least-popular justice on the Supreme Court. Occasionally, his votes or some news story will renew the bitter sense among many Americans that he got away with a lie in denying Christine Blasey Ford’s and Debbie Ramirez’s allegations of sexual misconduct, as well as a third such accusation that Senate Republicans all but bottled up.
Fox News

Dozens of protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh's home in response to Texas abortion law ruling

Pro-abortion activists marched on the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday in response to his vote to uphold a Texas law restricting abortion. In videos posted online by Daily Caller journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, protesters can be seen gathering at a park in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before walking over to Kavanaugh’s residence, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time.
The Week

Justice Breyer tells Colbert the Supreme Court's refusal to halt the Texas abortion was 'very, very, very, very wrong'

Justice Stephen Breyer was Stephen Colbert's main guest on Tuesday's Late Show, and Colbert asked him about the controversial new six-week abortion ban in Texas. "The big news is the court's refusal to block the Texas abortion ban law, even before they ruled on the constitutionality," he began. "You said to NPR that that decision by the court was 'very, very, very wrong.' Why only three 'verys'?" Breyer laughed. "You want to know the truth? You missed one," he said, adding that the last "very" was pretty soft.
nystateofpolitics.com

New York AG James backs legal challenge to Texas abortion law

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday signed onto a national effort to challenge a Texas law that curtails access to abortion services. The measure banning abortions after about six weeks was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court this month and is now being challenged by the federal government.
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
Denton Record-Chronicle

Supreme Cowards have allowed a Texas dystopia

The three Trump-appointed justices to the Supreme Court — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — have shown themselves to be the Supreme Cowards. Roe v. Wade has been the foremost social issue gripping the country for the past 50 years, an issue that demanded the justices stand up to their responsibilities to equal the gravitas the court brought to the original decision. They could have scheduled and heard proponents from both sides of the issue, questioned the foremost legal scholars, plummeted the depth a feeling from across the nation and debated among themselves with well-reasoned arguments for their decision.
Washington Examiner

Abortion advocates are on their last legal leg

Abortion advocates have filed a brief with the Supreme Court as it prepares to hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the biggest case concerning abortion regulations to come before the bench since Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The abortionists’ argument relies almost entirely on the principle of stare decisis, the idea that the court must strike down abortion restrictions because it has ruled against them in the past. But this claim, similar to so many the pro-choice movement has made, is unconvincing and weak: Precedent alone is not enough to bind the Supreme Court to a decision, especially if the precedent in question is void of any constitutional and moral basis.
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: The Supreme Court and the Texas abortion law

The U.S. Supreme Court decided not to decide on whether vigilantes can enforce a ban on abortion while a ban on abortion is clearly unconstitutional until Roe v. Wade is overturned. Therefore, anyone in the country who wants to sue someone who helps with an abortion can get $10,000 and the right to sue for legal fees. This work-around abdication of law by the Supreme Court can work in many ways.
Vox

The Supreme Court is drunk on its own power

The Supreme Court of the United States is more conservative today than at any point since the 1930s. It’s also more confident in its own power than any panel of justices since the Franklin Roosevelt administration. And it is quite eager to wipe away foundational precedents that have stood for decades, sometimes without much warning that a transformational decision is around the corner.
Shore News Network

Pro-Abortion Activists Protest Outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Home

CHEVY CHASE, MARYLAND — Pro-abortion protesters gathered Monday evening to protest in front of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home. Led by activists from ShutDownDC, protesters gathered at a Maryland park before marching about half a mile down the street to the Kavanaugh family home, located in Chevy Case, one of the wealthiest areas in the country.
