It is a quiet but muggy start to your Thursday morning with temperatures hovering near 70 under mostly cloudy skies. Tropical moisture continues to linger and isn't going anywhere for quite some time. A stalled frontal boundary to our north combined with the remnants of Nicholas to our south will contribute to higher chances for showers and storms through the next seven days. For today, coverage of showers and storms will be more isolated this afternoon and into the early evening. Not everyone will see rain, but those that do may see heavier downpours that lead to ponding on the roadways. Most of the activity should fade after sunset but a stray shower remains possible tonight.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO