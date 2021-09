Victor Lucca of the Barton Community College men's soccer team has been named the KJCCC's week four Player of the Week. Lucca had his best week in a Barton uniform tallying three goals, three assists and a pair of game winners helping the Cougars to a perfect 2-0 week. In the opening game against Oklahoma Panhandle State University, Lucca tied for the eighth best single game performance in Barton history with his seven-point afternoon. In Saturday's contest, the freshman provided the lone net shaker in the 76th minute helping the Cougars to a 1-0 victory over Neosho County.

SOCCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO