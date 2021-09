Coming off the seemingly endless week and a half of games against the Mets, the Nationals finally face a different opponent. The Braves are the next team on the docket for the Nats. They make the trip to Atlanta for the final time in 2021. The two teams have gone in different directions since the Trade Deadline, and Atlanta looks to be the team to beat in the division moving forward based on the standings even though Fangraphs still thinks the Phillies have better odds. It is the Braves who currently hold a 1.5 game lead over the Phillies. Similar to how they have played against every opponent, the Nats are a paltry 4-11 against the Braves on the season.

