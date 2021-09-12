Braves vs Marlins Game Thread: 9/11/2021

Welcome to the first open game thread of the 2021 season. We’re excited to be back, ready to get this party started. For the first time since the last time your Kansas State Wildcats played the Stanford Cardinal (2016), the Wildcats open the season with a Power 5 opponent. Which, by itself isn’t all that uncommon, as most P5 teams like to schedule a “weaker” opponent to start the season to shake the cobwebs off. But in this case it’s a fun bit of serendipity that the Wildcats will get to face off against the team that screwed up the start of the 2016 season (hoping, of course, not to screw up the start of this season). This time, however, the Wildcats will be the “home” team (at least inasmuch as a team playing 8 hours from home can be the home team).

