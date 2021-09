Thomas Levet secured his second victory in as many weeks after he defeated Markus Brier on the first play-off hole at the Scottish Senior Open hosted by Paul Lawrie. The Frenchman, who won the Legends Open de France hosted by Jean van de Velde last week, bettered Brier’s bogey on the first trip back down the par four 18th hole with a good up and down from the bunker for par after the pair were tied on nine under par after 54 holes at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club.

