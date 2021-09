Class 3A No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton swept Thomas Jefferson in a Missouri River conference game on Thursday night 25-20, 25-11 and 25-15 on the road. “We’re really proud of the kids,” Yellow Jackets coach Darion White said. “Overall, I think there should be a lot of respect for what we did today. In the first set we played great, the second set, not so good, but we also had some good moments in the third set. The scoreboard is not going to reflect what we were doing here, compared to what happened a year ago. I’m very ecstatic about my kids and the effort they gave.”

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO