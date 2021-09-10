CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Corrie - New Casting

By Mindy-Moo Posts:
digitalspy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHardly, he was ok I guess but i really don't understand why Kevin hasn't ran for the hills yet. Good casting, I thought he was very good in EastEnders. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a37544149/coronation-street-seb-franklin-dad-stephen-lord/. Coronation Street has cast ex-EastEnders actor Stephen Lord in the role of Seb Franklin's father. The casting was confirmed by...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street – why has Max Turner been recast?

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street reintroduces the character of Max Turner in Thursday night's episode (September 16), but he's looking a little different. The latest visit to Weatherfield sees show newcomer Paddy Bever make his first appearance in the role of Max, who'll receive more focus in the coming weeks as a new storyline begins.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks reveals the aftermath of Brody Hudson's tragic exit

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Wednesday and Thursdays' E4 first look episodes. Hollyoaks has shared a first look at the aftermath of Brody Hudson's tragic exit from the soap, with Sienna Blake out for revenge. In last night's (September 15) first-look episode, Brody was killed in a hit-and-run as he was...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Qasim Akhtar teases Zeedan Nazir's secrets as he returns

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Qasim Akhtar has spilled the beans on his character Zeedan's return to the cobbles. In an upcoming episode, Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) will announce to Alya (Sair Khan) that grandson Zeedan (Akhtar), who was last seen on the soap in 2018, is coming to stay for her birthday. The character will later be involved in a brutal attack, lying to his grandma and sister about a large sum of money he has come into.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Lord
Person
Sally Carman
Person
Will Mellor
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Linda Carter to face new Max Branning shock

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Linda Carter will get another nasty surprise next week, as Rainie takes steps to track down Max Branning. Last night's episode (September 17) saw Rainie expose Mick and Linda's baby secret to everyone in The Vic. Recent scenes have seen Rainie (Tanya Franks) grow increasingly convinced...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Thread Friday 17/09/21

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. I'm posting on behalf of FM Lover who is in DS Jail until next Thursday, he's says not to worry too much as he's sharing a cell with Kelly & Faye. And behave yourselves tonight or you'll be joining him!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Casting#Corrie New Casting#Digital Spy#Un#Channel 4
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale star Elizabeth Estensen announces exit as Diane Sugden

Emmerdale has announced Elizabeth Estensen will retire from the show and leave her role as Diane Sugden after 22 years. Elizabeth, who has played the character since 1999, has already filmed her final scenes, although Diane will still remain on screen for "a number of weeks". Diane has been involved...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EE - What is your opinion on Louise Mitchell?

I didn't like how she returned from the previous child actor with a personality change, she was Mitchellised even though Lisa raised her for 15 years. She was a bully with attitude problems in her recent stint. If so i would like to see some character development and more Lisa's...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street reveals surprise pregnancy twist for Alina Pop

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Alina Pop has had a devastating few weeks, after she nearly died in a fire and then found out that although she survived, her baby did not. Then, tonight's (September 15) episodes saw things get even worse for her. First of all, Tyrone Dobbs'...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale: Gabrielle Dowling (Cathy Hope)

Does anyone else think the actress has done a fantastic job over the past few weeks? For a character who has behaved terribly up until now, I find myself sympathising with her following her police station scenes. I hope there is more development in store for both Cathy and Hope!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

EastEnders 17.09.21 – Ruby Reveals All @ 8PM

BBC One – 20:00. Ruby is emotional as she checks the results of a pregnancy test. Later, Martin confronts Ruby and she finally confesses that she sent Stacey down. Sonia lands a date with Ethan, but Terry is unsure about the new man in her life. Excitement is in the...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Cathy receives her punishment for bullying April

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Cathy Hope has been punished for bullying April Windsor in Emmerdale. Cathy's guilt over starting the online harassment against April finally got the better of her this week, leading her to confess to the stunned teen what she'd done. When Rhona Goskirk later found out Cathy was...
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Former child star Matthew Mindler died by suicide: coroner

Former child star Matthew Mindler’s death has been ruled a suicide. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office made the “manner of death” ruling Monday, though the exact cause of Mindler’s death is still pending the toxicology screen, TMZ reports. Mindler, 19, was found dead on Aug. 28, just three days after...
MUSIC
Popculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Hint At Major Cast Changes Ahead

General Hospital spoilers signal additional cast changes on the horizon and fans are feeling uncertain regarding what to expect. Some recent exits seem to be temporary, but viewers may want to brace themselves for some significant changes. At Least One More Temporary Exit Is Coming Soon. There is plenty of...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Megan Fox’s Net Worth?

Remember the beginning of the 2000 era, when big blockbuster movies like Transformers were carving out a new niche in popular culture for action and fantasy movies? At the time, those movies broke the box office and introduced breakout stars like Shia Lebeouf and Megan Fox into the main stage of Hollywood. Like all actors, those same breakout stars would move on from their iconic roles to other projects. Unfortunately, for some, their time in the spotlight only goes so far, and they somewhat disappear from the big stage. For Shia Lebouf, once viewed as a major player on that stage, his fall from grace and previous controversial comments has slowed his ascension to Hollywood greatness to a crawl. Fortunately, his Transformers co-star Meghan Fox hasn’t had too many issues and has managed to keep herself busy with various low-budget projects. However, just like Lebeouf, Meghan Fox has also fallen from the level of stardom that made her household name, which could mean that she’s not as rich as some people may think. So what is Meghan Fox’s net worth?
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy