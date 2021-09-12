Alan Wake Remastered graphics comparison shows significant visual improvements

Back in June, rumours of an Alan Wake remaster begun thanks to code found in the Epic Game Store. These stories ran wild for a few days but eventually died down. Remedy has all but confirmed that it is working on a sequel to the cult classic title. It appears as though it's also applying a fresh coat of paint to the original too. The remaster leak is back and stronger than ever, coming with a proposed release date.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO