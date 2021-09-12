CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Alan Wake Remastered graphics comparison shows significant visual improvements

By Chad Norton
game-debate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI, like many of you, was pretty excited when Remedy officially confirmed they are working on a remaster for the original classic Alan Wake. But when some screenshots leaked, and the official trailer debuted at the PlayStation Showcase 2021 event, it didn’t look all too impressive. Thankfully, Remedy has released some comparison images to show us just how much the remaster has improved the visuals.

www.game-debate.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingideology.com

Alan Wake Remastered Coming to PlayStation and Xbox this Fall

After rumors have cropped up again and again and intensified recently, Remedy is now making it official in the form of corporate veteran Sam Lake: In the fall, Alan Wake remastered for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and XSX, with Epic Games as copublisher. Nothing will change in terms of content,...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Alan Wake is getting a 4K remaster this year

Alan Wake will be picking up his infamously inefficient torch again this year, returning to the charming—and slightly deadly—town of Bright Falls in a 4K remaster of the 2010 horror romp. Wake's misadventures during a bout of writer's block made a big splash when it appeared a decade ago, and...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

The repeatedly leaked Alan Wake remaster seems imminent

References to Alan Wake Remastered were discovered among Epic Games Store files back in June (at the same time as Final Fantasy VII Remake references). Now listings for console versions of the horror remaster have been spotted on retailer website Rakuten Taiwan, alongside an October 5th release date. Industry analyst...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Alan Wake Remastered is potentially releasing next month

Back in June, rumours of an Alan Wake remaster begun thanks to code found in the Epic Game Store. These stories ran wild for a few days but eventually died down. Remedy has all but confirmed that it is working on a sequel to the cult classic title. It appears as though it's also applying a fresh coat of paint to the original too. The remaster leak is back and stronger than ever, coming with a proposed release date.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ray Tracing#Remedy
culturedvultures.com

Alan Wake Remastered Launching October 5th

Remedy have announced that Alan Wake Remastered, which was revealed this week via fansite The Sudden Stop, will be launching on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S on October 5th, and it’s got an impressive new lick of paint. Check out the gameplay reveal trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Video: Crysis 2 Remastered Switch vs PlayStation 3 graphics comparison

As previously mentioned yesterday, Crysis Remastered Trilogy is coming to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store. However, you’ll be able to purchase remasters of Crysis 2 and Crisis 3 separately, if you already have the remaster of Crysis 1.
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

Remedy is remastering Alan Wake for modern consoles

(Pocket-lint) - Alan Wake is coming back - not with the full sequel that so many fans have been hoping for, at least in the short term, but with a full remaster of the original game and its expansions. The thriller-shooter's upgraded re-release has been announced thanks to a delightful...
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“Alan Wake” Remaster Confirmed For Fall

It’s official – the team behind “Control” are bringing a modern remaster of their iconic 2010 mystery thriller game “Alan Wake” to PC, Xbox and PlayStation. Sam Lake, Creative Director of Remedy Entertainment, has posted a letter on the game’s official site confirming the title which will include all of the DLC, a director commentary by Lake himself, and 4K visuals.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Youtube
gameranx.com

Alan Wake Remastered Edition Listing Discovered

Alan Wake has a massive following. Remedy Entertainment delivered this title after their work with Max Payne and the sequel, Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne. Released in 2010, the video game was a huge hit and even sparked a spin-off with Alan Wake’s American Nightmare. However, since then, the developers had moved on to other video game projects. This included Quantum Break and their more successful video game release, Control.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Alan Wake Remastered release date leaked and rumored

The Alan Wake Remastered release date has been leaked for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X. Some rumors and leaks suggest that a remastered version of Alan Wake could be arriving soon. In fact, pre-orders are now available for the action-adventure game on Taiwanese websites. No official announcements have...
VIDEO GAMES
HEXUS.net

Alan Wake remaster to use Control engine and raytracing

On Sunday, retail listings for Alan Wake Remastered were spotted on Rakuten Taiwan. Spotted by Twitter's Wario 64, these listings appear to have been removed. However, it wasn't a data error, rather a date error, as games industry analyst Daniel Ahmad confirmed on the thread that the remaster "will be announced next week". It isn't a great surprise to see this remaster surface again, as it was spotted on an Epic Games Store update in June.
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Alan Wake Remastered Officially Announced

Remedy has officially announced that the remastered version of the cult classic Alan Wake will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC (via the Epic Games Store) this fall. Following a leak that surfaced last week, Remedy and publisher Epic announced that Alan Wake Remastered...
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

The Alan Wake Remaster is Coming In Just a Few Weeks

Though it’s existence was only confirmed earlier this week, the Alan Wake Remaster is launching next month!. The PlayStation Showcase gave us our first look at the Alan Wake Remaster in action (it’s gorgeous by the way), but shockingly it also revealed we won’t be waiting much longer to play it. It will launch on October 5th:
VIDEO GAMES
thumbsticks.com

Alan Wake Remastered is happening, and soon

The oft-rumoured Alan Wake Remastered has broken cover and will come to PlayStation consoles for the first time. We’re not sure if it’s the official Alan Wake Twitter account – it doesn’t have the requisite blue tick – but the account with the handle @AlanWake just, er, woke up for the first time.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Alan Wake Remastered Xbox achievement list revealed

We have just picked up the Alan Wake Remastered achievement list. There are 67 achievements worth a total of 1,500 Gamerscore, none of which are secret. Follow the Light Take a night course of light education 10. Nordic Walking Take a walk through the logging area, meet one of the...
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

First Alan Wake Remastered screenshots leaked, showcase its new graphics

Two days ago, Remedy announced Alan Wake Remastered. And today, Amazon leaked the first screenshots for this upcoming remaster, showcasing its enhanced and improved graphics. Alan Wake Remastered will have intense combat, where it takes more than bullets to banish the darkness. Players will weaken ‘The Taken’ with light before finishing them for good. Additionally, players will use lights in the environment as islands of safety in a world where darkness is deadly.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Alan Wake Remastered Screenshots Show Off the Cult Classic's Glow-Up

Amazon UK's store page briefly showed off a number of Alan Wake Remastered screenshots today (September 9) alongside its listing for the game. As spotted by Wario64 and reported by wccftech, an Amazon UK listing briefly showed off screenshots for the upcoming remaster of Alan Wake as well as a price for the game (£24.99) and its box art. Despite the page recently being taken down, IGN was able to access the listing and verify that the screenshots were shown across the store page for a period of time.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy