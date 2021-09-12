Alan Wake Remastered graphics comparison shows significant visual improvements
I, like many of you, was pretty excited when Remedy officially confirmed they are working on a remaster for the original classic Alan Wake. But when some screenshots leaked, and the official trailer debuted at the PlayStation Showcase 2021 event, it didn’t look all too impressive. Thankfully, Remedy has released some comparison images to show us just how much the remaster has improved the visuals.www.game-debate.com
