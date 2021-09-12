CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Police Investigating Shooting In Homewood

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19d3gG_0bteU1qX00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have launched an investigation into a shooting that took place in the city’s Homewood neighborhood.

Public Safety officials say a man was shot in the leg just before 1:45 a.m. near Frankstown Avenue and Brushton Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pmm9X_0bteU1qX00

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA Photojournalist)

Jason Brock was arrested near the scene by police.

A K-9 unit retrieved a firearm nearby as well.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Teen Arrested In Homewood South Shooting That Injured 4

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A teen was arrested in connection with a shooting that left four people injured earlier this month in Homewood South. Pittsburgh Police say 18-year-old Naythaniel Landry-Webb from Penn Hills was arrested in the 1100 block of Banksville Road Wednesday. He was wanted on multiple charges in connection with the Sept. 4 shooting, including aggravated assault and firearms violations. (Photo: Pittsburgh Police/Facebook) Police found three victims, two men and a woman, in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue. All three had gunshot wounds to the leg. Police say a fourth person also sustained a graze wound to his side. The three who were shot were taken to the hospital. Landry-Webb is also facing new charges for gun violations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Critically Injured In Wilkinsburg Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman was critically injured after she was shot in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny County Police say dispatchers were notified of a shooting on the 900 block of Center Street around 12:20 Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: KDKA) First responders found the woman shot in the abdomen. She was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition. Homicide detectives have initiated an investigation. There’s been no word on any possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Man Gets 15 To 30 Years In 2015 Murder

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man pleaded guilty to killing another man during a robbery in 2015. Randy Johnson pleased guilty to third degree murder, robbery and conspiracy in connection with Deron McCray’s death. (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police) Investigators say Johnson was already in jail in 2019 when he confessed to McCray’s murder. According to court paperwork, Johnson told police that he thought McCray had drugs and guns in his home in the 1400 block of Chicago Street, so he, his brother and another man took the “neighborhood gun” and tried to rob him. The criminal complaint says Johnston told police that when he saw McCray reach towards his waistband where his handgun was, Johnson shot him once in the chest. Investigators say Johnson’s brother had already been charged and pled guilty in 2016 in connection with the case. In connection with the plea, Johnson was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in the state penitentiary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

SWAT Situation In Washington County Ends In Arrest Of Man Wanted For Attempted Homicide

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A man wanted for two counts of attempted criminal homicide was arrested on Wednesday in Washington County. According to the City Of Washington Police, Maceo Saunders was wanted for two shootings, one in March 2020 and another in May 2020, was taken into custody at a home in the 300 block of Taylor Avenue in the City of Washington. Saunders was arrested without incident following months of investigation by City of Washington Police, U.S. Marshals, and the Washington County Drug Task Force. Along with Saunders, another male was also arrested. Saunders is currently being housed in the Washington County Correctional Facility.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homewood North, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Gets Up To 60 Years In Deadly Hill District Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has been sentenced for a deadly shooting in the Hill District three years ago. Montay Bailey will spend the next 20 to 60 years in prison. He was found guilty of killing Shawn Dillard of Erie on Cliff Street back in April of 2018. According to court documents, a witness told police Bailey killed Dillard out of revenge and over drugs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2nd Shooter Arrested In Death Of Penn Hills Student

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A second shooter has been arrested in the death of a 17-year-old Penn Hills student. The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit caught 19-year-old Daeshuan Smith on Wednesday in New Kensington. He’s been charged with homicide, conspiracy and firearms violations in 17-year-old Darin Hobdy’s death. (Photo: Allegheny County Police) Hobdy was pronounced dead at the scene after a shooting on the 2100 block of Vantine Street in Wilkinsburg on May 23. In June, Deontae Nalls was also charged with homicide in connection with the shooting. A warrant was issued for Smith in July. Smith will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraingment.
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Death Penalty Sought Against Krisinda Bright, Ambridge Mother Accused Of Killing Her 2 Kids

By: KDKA-TV News Staff AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the Ambridge mother accused of shooting and killing her two children in February. Forty-eight-year-old Krisinda Bright is charged in the deaths of 16-year-old Jeffrey Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady. (Photo: Beaver County) According to court paperwork filed by police, Bright called 911 and told dispatchers that she shot the two children. Bright told police she shot one of the children while the victim was lying in bed. She then told police that she went downstairs and pointed the gun at the other child and pulled the trigger. According to the criminal complaint, Bright told police that the gun didn’t fire, and after the child said, “Please don’t shoot, I’m gonna call the police,” Bright fixed the gun and shot the child in the face. But Bright told police that the child wasn’t dead, so she went to get another gun and shot the victim in the head because she didn’t want her child to suffer. (Photos provided by Prism) The District Attorney’s office says Bright will appear in court on Sept. 22.
AMBRIDGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Balloon Release Held For Steven Eason, The 15-Year-Old Central Catholic Student Shot And Killed At Haunted Hills Hayride

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) — A balloon release was held to remember the 15-year-old Central Catholic High School student who was shot and killed over the weekend. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The release ceremony was held five days after Steven Eason, a sophomore at the high school, was killed at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles. Investigators said around 50 to 100 people were at Haunted Hills Hayride when the shooting happened between the ticket booth and red barn on Saturday night. The gunman shot Eason and another 15-year-old who attends Penn Hills High School. At last check, the second victim is in critical condition. Detectives said Eason was at the hayride with a group of friends when he saw the other victim fighting with the suspect. Police said Eason jumped in to try and help. Investigators said the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired three times, striking Eason and the other victim before taking off. Photo Credit: Central Catholic High School Allegheny County police say they are making progress in the investigation. They are still looking for cell phone videos from Saturday. The Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles reopens Friday.
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pittsburgh Police#Kdka Tv News Staff#Kdka Rrb#Kdka Photojournalist
CBS Pittsburgh

Heavy Smoke Forces Evacuation At The Westin Pittsburgh On Liberty Avenue

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters were called to the Westin Pittsburgh hotel on Liberty Avenue after heavy smoke was found on the 24th floor of the building. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Officials say crews responded Tuesday around 9:25 p.m., and the fire was under control by 10:15 p.m. People evacuated the building, but there have been no reports of any injuries. Guests were told that there was a fire in a room. All guests above the 21st floor had to be relocated. The fire marshall is investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police, Vitalant Holding Blood Drive In Officer Calvin Hall’s Honor

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police are partnering with Vitalant to hold a blood drive in honor of fallen Officer Calvin Hall. The bureau says vaccinated and unvaccinated people can donate. Vitalant is following CDC protocols and masks must be worn. Donors should also have proper ID at appointments. You can learn about how to donate below:
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Flames Rip Through Catering Business In Lawrence County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Flames ripped through a catering business in Lawrence County overnight. Fire crews responded to the building at the intersection of Harlansburg Road and Perry Highway around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday morning. The building used to be the Old Village Inn. Smoke could be seen billowing from the building when the fire departments from three separate counties arrived on the scene. No one was hurt in the fire.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

DA: Washington County Landlord Was Justified In Shooting, Killing Tenant

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A landlord who shot and killed a man after trying to post his property in arrears was justified, the Washington County District Attorney announced Tuesday. Thirty-six-year-old Leonard Williams Jr. was shot and killed along West Walnut Street on Sept. 1. According to District Attorney Jason Walsh, the landlord told police that after he posted Williams’ property in arrears, Williams threw the notice on the ground, followed him, fought with him, threatened him and tried to get into his truck. With the landlord inside the vehicle, Walsh says witnesses told police a struggle ensued over the driver’s side door. Saying he feared for his life, the landlord shot Williams. Walsh says evidence shows that Williams was the aggressor and the landlord fired in self-defense. Based on that evidence, Walsh says there will be no charges because it’s a justified homicide under Pennsylvania law. “We will be protesting, we will be marching, we are going to get justice for him. And this is mostly a hate crime from here on out and we have a lawyer and we will sue the whole department. That’s how I feel,” said Williams’ family member Kiona Campbell.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Florida Teen Accused Of Calling Bomb Threat Into Canon-McMillan High School

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PANAMA CITY, Fla. (KDKA) – A Florida teen is accused of calling in the bomb threat that prompted the evacuation and early dismissal of Canon-McMillan High School last week. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the 14-year-old from Panama City was charged with making a false bomb threat to Canon-McMillan and principal to making a false bomb threat for an incident in Florida. The sheriff’s office says after Arnold High School received a bomb threat earlier this week, also prompting an evacuation and closure, they worked with the North Strabane Township Police to learn that an Arnold student...
PANAMA CITY, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver Falls Police Arrest 2 Michigan Men Accused In Attempted Child Luring Involving Gun, Drugs

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Two men from Michigan are behind bars in Beaver County today after police say they tried to lure a child into a vehicle with drugs and a weapon inside. Beaver Falls Police say they have arrested and charged Marvin Hollis of Detroit and Devin Wesley of Westland, Michigan. According to police, the men are accused in an attempted child luring involving a firearm just before 2 p.m. on Monday. Police say they identified the rental vehicle and were able to track down Hollis and Wesley. At the time, investigators say the pair were allegedly in possession of illegal narcotics including fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine. Hollis is charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Wesley is facing charges of luring a child into a motor vehicle, possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Search Continues For Suspect In Deadly Haunted Hills Hayride Shooting

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s a sad day at Central Catholic High School in Shadyside. It’s the first day students are back to school after Steven Eason, a sophomore at the high school, was shot and killed over the weekend. Counselors will be on hand all week as students and staff process what happened to their classmate and friend. Eason’s dad said over Facebook his son was his pride and joy and he’s devastated by his loss. Eason, who was from Wilmerding, was just 15 years old. Central Catholic said he was a dedicated student, a talented member of the...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

25-Year-Old Karli Short Shot, Killed In McKeesport

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is dead after she was shot in the head in McKeesport. Allegheny County Police say first responders were called to the 300 block of 25th Street around 10:30 Monday morning. They found a woman suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Bryan Orr) She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified her as 26-year-old Karli Short. Homicide detectives have initiated an investigation. There’s been no word on possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mercer County State Trooper Arrested On Forgery, Tampering Charges

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MERCER, Pa. (KDKA) – A state trooper in Mercer County was arrested for allegedly altering military orders and forging a signature. The State Police say trooper Jamhal Simon altered military orders he got as a member of the Ohio Air National Guard and forged the signature of a non-commissioned officer. (Photo: WKBN-TV) He’s facing misdemeanor charges of forgery and tampering with records or identification. Simon has been with the State Police since 2015 and is assigned to the patrol section of Troop D, Mercer. Police say he’s been suspended without pay pending resolution of the charges.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

No Fans Allowed At Penn Hills-Woodland Hills Game After Haunted Hills Hayride Shooting

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – No fans will be allowed at Friday night’s Penn Hills football game after a student was shot at Haunted Hills Hayride. Central Catholic High School student Stephen Eason was killed and a Penn Hills High School student was injured when gunfire broke out at the Halloween attraction over the weekend. “We have been advised that unresolved feelings and emotions about what happened last weekend in North Versailles are being further fueled by a county-level police investigation that remains open,” the Penn Hills School District wrote on its website. Detectives said Eason was at the hayride with a group...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigate Threat Made Towards Greenfield Church, Also Respond To Concern At Brighton Heights Church

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A chilling call led to a scare at a local church, all happening while dozens of people were attending mass. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials are encouraging people who see something to say something after a threat was made at a local church. Because of that threat, police say they will be monitoring houses of worship throughout the city. Police say they had to evacuate St. John’s Catholic Church along Saline Street in the city’s Greenfield neighborhood just before noon on Sunday. (Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA Photojournalist) “When I opened the door and looked outside, the police told me to get back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mustafa Alowemer, North Side Church Bomb Plot Suspect, Pleads Guilty To Aiding ISIS In Federal Court

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mustafa Alowemer, the man accused of plotting to bomb a church on the North Side, has pleaded guilty in federal court to aiding ISIS. (Image Provided) The 23-year-old is accused of planning to bomb the Legacy International Worship Center more than two years ago. He also threatened to kill police. The Syria native and current Pittsburgh resident came to the United States as a refugee in 2016. He lived in an apartment with his family inside the Pittsburgh Housing Authority neighborhood Northview Heights. He attended Brashear High School as an English as a Second Language student. In the months leading up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
36K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy