Police Investigating Shooting In Homewood

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have launched an investigation into a shooting that took place in the city’s Homewood neighborhood.

Public Safety officials say a man was shot in the leg just before 1:45 a.m. near Frankstown Avenue and Brushton Avenue.

Jason Brock was arrested near the scene by police.

A K-9 unit retrieved a firearm nearby as well.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

