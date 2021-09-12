CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke, VA

Summer heat builds early this week

By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
WDBJ7.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY - TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY. With high pressure in control, our weather pattern will be pretty stagnant through the first half of this week. Heat will build with highs expected to return to the 80s and 90s. Mid-90s will be possible in spots east of the Blue Ridge. During this...

www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Hershberger Road in Roanoke back open after crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Hershberger Road is back open. ORIGINAL STORY: Hershberger Road NW in Roanoke is closed from Rutgers Street NW to Valley View Blvd NW in both directions until further notice because of a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. Police say, “Traffic will be impacted for some time...
ROANOKE, VA
wabi.tv

Autumn Rain Eastbound

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -We were treated to a string of pleasant late summer and early autumn days this past week, but we’ve got some changes coming our way as high pressure departs our region. Today, southerly breezes ahead of an approaching frontal boundary has steered some somewhat humid air back into our neighborhoods. On the heels of that exiting high is a slowpoke cold front, which will takes its time approaching and eventually moving through the Pine Tree State. In fact, the front will pretty much stall over the region as we step into the weekend, producing clouds and showers along with periods of rain, particularly Friday night into the day Saturday.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Ridge, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler Temperatures Start The First Full Day Of Fall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! Most of today will be dry and even sunny. There will be spot showers here or there with light rain around. At this point, it appears the best chance for rain will come during the late morning and early afternoon hours. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos The set-up today is interesting with strong winds out of the southwest expected through the day. Normally you would expect southwest winds to bring warmth, but not in this case. It’s because upper lows are generally wrapped in cool air. ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Afternoon Storms Could Produce Heavy Downpours

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As South Florida woke to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, those in the state’s panhandle enjoyed cooler temperatures in the low 60s due to a cold front draped across the Big Bend. Highs will climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon. As we stay south of that front, plenty of moisture and the heating of the day will lead to more storms later. Storms will develop in the afternoon and evening, some storms could turn strong with the potential for heavy downpours, flooding, lightning, and gusty winds. The Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run in downtown Miami takes...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Heavy Rain#Iancassette Wx
WDBJ7.com

7@four: ChaserCon 2021

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ChaserCon 2021 is headed to Richmond November 6. Watch the video to see storm chaser Chris White chat about the event with WDBJ7 Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy