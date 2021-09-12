Summer heat builds early this week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -We were treated to a string of pleasant late summer and early autumn days this past week, but we’ve got some changes coming our way as high pressure departs our region. Today, southerly breezes ahead of an approaching frontal boundary has steered some somewhat humid air back into our neighborhoods. On the heels of that exiting high is a slowpoke cold front, which will takes its time approaching and eventually moving through the Pine Tree State. In fact, the front will pretty much stall over the region as we step into the weekend, producing clouds and showers along with periods of rain, particularly Friday night into the day Saturday.

BANGOR, ME ・ 3 HOURS AGO