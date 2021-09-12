Litelok Core bike lock offers the best combination of security and flexibility
Building on the original Litelok bike lock launched back in 2018 the company has now refined the design to create the Litelok Core which is now available via Indiegogo in demand. Offering a combination of unparalleled core strength together with flexibility and ease-of-use, offering the best combination of security and flexibility. The campaign has already raised over $700,000 thanks to over 3,000 backers since it’s launch earlier this year and can be used on both pedal powered and battery powered bikes keeping them safe for your return.www.geeky-gadgets.com
Comments / 0