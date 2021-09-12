CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Milford siblings raise $1,325 for Alex's Lemonade Stand

By Saul Flores
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILFORD — Brooklyn and AJ Farrell showed off their charitable side last weekend - and it was all sparked after stopping off for some lemonade while at the dog park. The pair, both students at Mathewson Elementary School, opened their own lemonade stand Monday with plans to donate the proceeds to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer, which first emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer.

