CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

School fights light organizing flame for Virginia Republicans ahead of November election

By Emily Brooks
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wEEic_0bteSiJ900


O verlapping issues of the coronavirus pandemic, race-conscious teachings dubbed “critical race theory,” and transgender accommodations have created a potent political brew energizing Virginia Republicans ahead of this year’s marquee state elections.

Fueled by viral speeches and clashes at Loudoun County School Board meetings, activists and political figures gathered for a show of force on Wednesday aimed at organizing voters.

A crowd of around 1,000 people filled a Northern Virginia resort ballroom for a “Rally to Save our Schools,” hosted by 1776 Action, a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization that was inspired by former President Donald Trump’s 1776 Commission, and Fight for Schools, an organization founded by Loudoun County parents enraged at “woke” teachings in their school system.

“Imagine what it must be like to be a young child today. First of all, you got to wear a mask,” said former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, the event’s keynote speaker, expressing worries about communication skills and sociological development.

MCAULIFFE POUNCES ON TEXAS ABORTION LAW TO DRIVE VIRGINIA GOVERNOR RACE

“Then they’re being told that they’re harboring some horrible fatal diseases. … They might give it to their grandmother and she may die. Well, grandmothers do get old, and they do die,” Carson said. “And then, if they’re white, they're told that they're oppressors. … If they’re black, they’re victims.”

“And then, if that's not enough, you may not be a girl or boy,” Carson said, prompting laughter.

The largely white and older crowd did not hesitate to cheer for the lineup of speakers and panels that amounted to a small, school policy-based political convention akin to CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference. Among the minor celebrities was Xi Van Fleet , whose speech to the school board calling what’s happening in schools the “American version of the Chinese Cultural Revolution” went viral.

The goal of the event was not only to bring attention to their causes but also to gear up for the Nov. 2 election.

At the top of the ticket is Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin, former co-CEO of the Carlyle Group private equity firm and a first-time candidate is running against Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is seeking a second, nonconsecutive term. An internal poll released by Youngkin’s campaign this week found him tied with McAuliffe at 48%.

In a speech at the event, Youngkin slammed McAuliffe for lowering school accreditation standards. He pledged to raise standards, increase school funding and teacher pay, and expand Virginia’s now-small public charter school system.

“The theory in school called CRT, it came from his administration, 2015 it started,” Youngkin said, appearing to reference a 2015 presentation on critical race theory at a school conference. Loudon County schools have also paid for “critical race theory development,” his campaign noted.

“And he had the audacity to say that CRT is a vast right-wing conspiracy invented by Donald Trump and Glenn Youngkin.”

Event hosts’ repeated pleas about the importance of organizing and getting involved with campaigning seemed to work. After the event, Youngkin’s campaign table was flooded with those seeking to sign up to volunteer or get more information.

Winsome Sears, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, rattled off statistics showing abysmal literacy rates in schools.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“The school to prison pipeline has started. Don't listen to me; that's what the state NAACP has sent letters to certain superintendents to say this diversity stuff is not working,” Sears told the crowd. “It's a problem. So if you have a problem with me being a black Republican, you've got a problem.”

At the end of the event, a number of state Republican candidates signed a “1776 pledge” to restore “education that cultivates in our children a profound love for our country,” promotes “curriculum that teaches that all children are created equal,” prohibit curriculum that “pits students against one another on the basis of race or sex,” and prevents schools from requiring students to protest or lobby.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 16

black leftist maggot
4d ago

ONLY YOUNGKIN can prevent Marxist indoctrination of our schools and sickening changes that made VA looking like a third world country, under democraps disaster governor. voting blue, means death of Virginia

Reply
9
Tony
4d ago

Republican all the way and watch how fast things get better!

Reply(2)
21
John Temple
4d ago

I really hope a republican can get in there and do something about loading county all those people need to be fired

Reply
3
Related
WashingtonExaminer

Lindsey Graham: Law enforcement should 'take a firm line' at rally

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, said law enforcement should “take a firm line” at a planned far-right rally in Washington this weekend. Far-right groups have planned a “Justice for J6” rally in support of those who were charged with crimes in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, during which a mob stormed the Capitol complex and delayed the certification of the presidential election results by several hours.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Washington, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
County
Loudoun County, VA
State
Texas State
Loudoun County, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Loudoun County, VA
Society
WashingtonExaminer

The politics of COVID: Saving lives or gathering votes?

A troubling sign of our divided political times is that even the treatment of COVID-19 has become a weapon in partisan fighting and political one-upmanship. That was never more true than this week, when the Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services took control of the distribution to states of monoclonal antibodies — a treatment that has proved effective in limiting the severity of and hospitalizations from COVID-19. As Doug McKelway reports, some Republican governors suspect political payback is behind the change in policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Ben Carson
Person
Winsome Sears
Person
Donald Trump
WashingtonExaminer

Arizona 2020 election audit report due for public release Sept. 24

After months of work, the Arizona State Senate announced it will release the report on its long-awaited Maricopa County 2020 election review next week. A representative with the state Senate confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the review of the 2020 election, which included a recount of roughly 2.1 million ballots cast in the county and a forensic inspection of voting machines used in the general election, would be released on Sept. 24.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Charter Schools#State Elections#1776 Commission#Fight For Schools#American#Carlyle Group#Democratic#Crt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
140K+
Followers
50K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy