CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

How the cruel death of a little stray dog led to riots in 1900s Britain

By Vanessa Thorpe
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9pgM_0bteSD8k00
A model of the Brown Dog statue, which was removed secretly by Battersea council in 1910.

An animal in peril can inflame British public opinion like nothing else. Nearly 120 years ago, the fate of one small brown dog caused rioting in the streets of London, to say nothing of the protest marches to Trafalgar Square and questions asked in parliament.

Now the astonishing, little-known story – involving anti-vivisectionist campaigners, an eminent doctor, a legal battle and a controversial memorial statue in a park – is the subject of a new book and of a fresh campaign to honour the lowly terrier at the heart of it all.

In the early 1900s, the “Brown Dog affair” caused a level of national concern that went beyond even the recent furore surrounding the death of Geronimo the alpaca. It surpassed even the hot-tempered debate over the planeload of rescue pets flown from Kabul to Britain last month.

An “affair” that made headlines and provoked disorder, but has since been forgotten, the Brown Dog story is a tale that has “obsessed” the imagination of first-time novelist Paula S Owen ever since she heard it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDwqQ_0bteSD8k00
Author Paula S Owen is campaigning to bring back the statue of the Brown Dog. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

“The book and the campaign really are a dream come true for me after all this time,” Owen said this weekend before the publication of Little Brown Dog, her fictionalised account of historic events. “I’ve been obsessed with this story for so long, it’s fantastic to know it has been told.”

The extraordinary row began with the public vivisection of a stray dog carried out in 1903 by Dr William Bayliss, a renowned physiologist who was also instrumental in the discovery of hormones. Operating alongside his brother-in-law, Professor Ernest Starling, Bayliss demonstrated the procedure to medical students at University College London, including a duo of undercover Swedish feminists and animal rights campaigners, Leisa Schartau and Louise Lind-af-Hageby. The operation, the women declared in their diary, was cruel and unnecessary, and the dog, which had been previously experimented on, had not been properly anaesthetised.

Months later, the campaigners recruited the help of a barrister Stephen Coleridge, a descendant of the Romantic poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge and secretary of the National Anti-Vivisection Society. He spoke out in public against Bayliss, prompting, first, an action for slander, and then one for libel, once the accusations of cruelty had been repeated in print.

The case quickly became a cause célèbre, discussed across the country, and when Coleridge eventually lost the case, Britain’s animal lovers were enraged. A fundraising drive resulted in the erection of a statue in Battersea, south London, to commemorate the life of the stray dog. But, as Owen explains in a note at the end of her novel, in the 1900s the nation was not prepared to let a deceased dog lie.

The issue, she recounts, “became a lightning rod for continuing disturbances, riots, and rallies across London. [The statue] was subjected to repeated attacks by outraged medical students. And was defended by the equally outraged working-class locals of Battersea, plus a cast list of feminists, suffragists and suffragettes, trade unionists, radical liberals and anarchists. The situation became a national talking point and was debated in parliament. The statue was protected, at great expense, day and night, by the police.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHzve_0bteSD8k00
A reconstruction shown in court of William Bayliss performing a procedure on the dog in front of medical students at University College London. Photograph: FLHC A14/Alamy

Eventually the council acted, taking down the statue covertly at night. It has never been seen since.

But on Sunday Owen is to visit the spot in Battersea’s Latchmere recreation ground where the statue once stood to launch her campaign for a new monument to the terrier. She will put up a carefully re-created lightweight model.

“It’s incredible that the team who helped me have made something so realistic and 3D from a grainy old picture,” she said.

Owen, who is Welsh but lives in south London, has worked as a climate change campaigner and environmentalist. Her factual book about the Brent Spar controversy of 1995, when Greenpeace fought Shell’s plan to sink a decommissioned North Sea oil storage and loading platform in the Atlantic, is being adapted for a television series. And she sees a clear link between the animal protection story at the heart of her novel and her environmental work.

“This isn’t simply the tragic tale of one stray dog, appallingly treated and abused in a less enlightened age,” she has written. “Nor is the hysteria, violence and bewildering behaviour directed at a lump of stone and metal – so feared by authorities it drove them to steal and destroy it – the main focus of the novel.

“It’s more complicated than that. The whole sorry episode is an echo, a mirror, reflecting the endless injustices and evil carried out by humans on other species throughout history.”

Her novel is being published by Honno Press, a supporter of Welsh women’s writing for 35 years, and Owen said it keeps very close to the facts. “I have stayed true to events but I have changed the key characters a little. My surgeon is Bayling and my heroines are now British ≠ one upper class and one a working-class young woman from Wales.”

On Wednesday, when Owen launches her book and the new statue campaign, it will be the 115th anniversary of the day the original Brown Dog statue was unveiled to gathered celebrities, including Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw.

In the spirit of the words of Lena, Owen’s fictional heroine, who argues “our humanity is defined by how we treat, respect and nurture other species, not just our own kind”, the author now says she hopes her book will ask: “Can we say, hand on heart, we are any more ‘humane’ today than we were one hundred years ago?”

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The Queen mourns sad death of close family friend

The Queen is mourning the loss of a close family friend, it has been reported. Sir Timothy Colman, who was a British businessman and a Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, has passed away at the age of 91. According to The Daily Mail's Richard Eden, Sir Timothy was a frequent guest...
U.K.
BBC

Stonehenge: English Heritage to repair cracked lintels

Cracks and holes in the stones which form Stonehenge are to be repaired for the first time in more than 60 years. Work is taking place after laser scans showed the lintel stones, joints and concrete mortar that balance them across the vertical stones have eroded. To mark the start...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geronimo
The Independent

Coronavirus: How many in Britain are still unvaccinated?

Plans to introduce booster jabs to protect against Covid-19 were announced by the government on Tuesday – but millions of people have still not had even one dose.More than a quarter of the population – some 28 per cent – is currently estimated to be unvaccinated. In numbers, that’s roughly 18.6 million people.Some two-thirds of the total are under 16 and are, therefore, not currently eligible for the shot.But some 5.9 million remain unvaccinated despite being offered a jab. So, who are they? A nation by nation analysis by the Press Association news agency gives an indication…Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kelo.com

Britain reports 42,076 new COVID-19 cases, 121 deaths on Friday

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 42,076 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a rise on Thursday’s 38,154, and 121 deaths with 28 days of a positive test, down from 178 the previous day, according to government data. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden)
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#1900s#Stray Dog#Uk#British#Little Brown Dog#University College London#Swedish#Greenpeace#Shell#Honno Press
Reuters

Britain reports 209 daily deaths from COVID, highest since March

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday reported 209 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the highest daily total since March 9, government statistics showed. Cases have been rising steadily since the start of August although death totals are impacted by irregular reporting patterns from hospitals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktwb.com

Britain records 167 new deaths from COVID-19

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain recorded 167 new deaths from COVID-19 which occurred within 28 days of a positive test for the disease, down from 191 recorded the previous day, daily government figures showed on Thursday. The number of new cases reported on Thursday was 38,013, down slightly from 38,975 on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Telegraph

Booker Prize 2021 shortlist: The Fortune Men by Nadifa Mohamed review – from Somalia to 1950s Cardiff

We first meet the Somalian sailor Mahmood Mattan, in Nadifa Mohamed’s Booker-shortlisted novel, in a bar in Cardiff’s Tiger Bay on the day of the death of King George VI in 1952. He’s there with other Somalians and a ragtag of men blown in from the four corners of the British Empire, who have made a hardscrabble home among the “low slung, wind blown terraces” of the Butetown housing estate, and to their ears the radio announcer with his “white bow-tie” voice might as well live on a different planet. Yet Mattan, a real historical figure, would soon come face to face with the British establishment. Later that year, he was wrongfully convicted and executed for the murder of Lily Volpert, a Jewish shopkeeper found with her throat cut. At his trial, even his defence counsel called this speaker of five languages a “semi-civilised savage”. His conviction, procured on the flimsiest of evidence, was overturned in 1998 after it emerged the police had pressurised a witness.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
101 WIXX

Led by the nose: Meet the UAE’s COVID-19 sniffer dogs

DUBAI (Reuters) – One year after completing one of the first studies into canine detection of COVID-19, the United Arab Emirates now has 38 sniffer dogs working at its airports that can identify infected persons at a 98.2-percent success rate. Dubai Police trained the cohort, which includes German Shepherds, Labradors,...
PETS
animalfair.com

How To Understand Men Through Their Dogs…

There are more than 68 million dogs in the United States alone, and half of these pups belong to men. And because men identify with their pets, the secret to sniffing out Mr. Right may be…his pooch. Find out! The Editorial Director of Animal Fair, a lifestyle media company for animal lovers, shares her own insights, amusing experiences, and extensive research on the subject with eager women (and men:) everywhere.
ANIMALS
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Man’s hand ‘chopped off at wrist by Whitechapel vigilantes’

A young man had his hand cut off after being attacked with his own machete by vigilantes in east London, according to reports. The 19-year-old was found with “life-changing injuries” on Golding Street, in the Whitechapel area, the Metropolitan Police said. Officers were called to the residential area, in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy